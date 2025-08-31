Middle Eastern tourists in serious Pattaya motorcycle crash

A motorcycle accident involving a group of Middle Eastern tourists took place on Sukhumvit Road near Makro Pattaya in the early hours of August 30. The crash, reported at 3.06am, resulted in two people suffering serious injuries and significant damage to two motorcycles.

The Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit was quick to respond to the scene. They discovered a white Yamaha Spark overturned on the roadside. Approximately 100 metres away, a black Honda CBR 650R was found severely damaged.

Both riders, identified as Middle Eastern tourists, were seriously injured. One of them sustained a large head wound and was struggling to breathe when rescue workers arrived.

Immediate first aid was administered before transporting the critically injured individuals to a hospital. Additionally, two other people suffered minor injuries.

At the location of the accident, around 10 friends of the injured victims, also on motorcycles, gathered in shock, witnessing the aftermath. A witness, 37 year old Jakpong Wongin, recounted that the group of Middle Eastern tourists were racing their motorcycles recklessly, without helmets, and with their heads down shortly after passing a traffic light.

As he was about to record a video on his phone, he saw the big bike collide with the back of the Yamaha Spark, causing both to skid in opposite directions, resulting in multiple injuries. He contacted the rescue team immediately.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the Yamaha Spark in the right lane when the speeding Honda CBR 650R hit its rear, leading to a loss of control and both bikes sliding across the road. The Pattaya City Police have gathered the footage along with other evidence to investigate the accident’s cause and prepare a detailed report.

Police are urging drivers to practice caution and follow traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents in the future. The specific nationalities and names of the victims were not disclosed by Pattaya police, reported The Pattaya News.