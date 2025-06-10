Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya

The Pattaya mayor has launched a bold new plan to keep crooks in check, from the sky, by rolling out AI-powered police drones to hunt down overstayers and suspects in real time.

Mayor Poramese Ngampichet gave a warm welcome to Police Lieutenant Colonal Torlap Tinamat, chief of Pattaya’s Tourist Police, during a high-level briefing on a cutting-edge crackdown: deploying drones and mobile patrol units to beef up security across the city.

The plan aims to integrate drones with a centralised AI database capable of scanning crowds and identifying people with outstanding warrants or overstaying their visas, especially during major city events.

“This initiative will boost Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming place for visitors and locals,” the mayor said, beaming with confidence over the tech-driven approach to crime prevention.

It’s just one of several headline-grabbing projects on the mayor’s to-do list.

Last week, he swapped surveillance for serenity, presiding over a beachside yoga bash to mark 25 Days to International Day of Yoga.

Pattaya Beach turned into a sea of sun salutations as locals, tourists, Indian business leaders, and eager students from Pattaya City School 8 gathered to stretch and de-stress in unison.

“Yoga is more than just exercise, it’s about balance, inner peace, and connection,” Mayor Poramese told the crowd.

But not everyone’s convinced the mayor is getting the balance right.

Alan French, a long-time foreign visitor to the city, blasted Mayor Poramese in a no-nonsense open letter titled “Dear Sir,” accusing him of focusing too heavily on firework festivals, themed parades, and flashy concerts, while neglecting the nuts and bolts of everyday life.

“The city is losing its soul,” he warned, claiming Pattaya’s core needs, like infrastructure and quality of life for residents—are being overshadowed by showbiz-style spectacle.

As police drones prepare for lift-off, Pattaya’s leadership finds itself caught between two camps: those cheering the tech upgrade, and those wishing City Hall would come back down to earth.