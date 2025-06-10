Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya

Mayor’s hi-tech crime crackdown sparks debate over Sin City priorities

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
351 1 minute read
Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The Pattaya mayor has launched a bold new plan to keep crooks in check, from the sky, by rolling out AI-powered police drones to hunt down overstayers and suspects in real time.

Mayor Poramese Ngampichet gave a warm welcome to Police Lieutenant Colonal Torlap Tinamat, chief of Pattaya’s Tourist Police, during a high-level briefing on a cutting-edge crackdown: deploying drones and mobile patrol units to beef up security across the city.

The plan aims to integrate drones with a centralised AI database capable of scanning crowds and identifying people with outstanding warrants or overstaying their visas, especially during major city events.

“This initiative will boost Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming place for visitors and locals,” the mayor said, beaming with confidence over the tech-driven approach to crime prevention.

Related Articles

It’s just one of several headline-grabbing projects on the mayor’s to-do list.

Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Picture of Mayor Poramese Ngampichet ourtesy of Pattaya News

Last week, he swapped surveillance for serenity, presiding over a beachside yoga bash to mark 25 Days to International Day of Yoga.

Pattaya Beach turned into a sea of sun salutations as locals, tourists, Indian business leaders, and eager students from Pattaya City School 8 gathered to stretch and de-stress in unison.

“Yoga is more than just exercise, it’s about balance, inner peace, and connection,” Mayor Poramese told the crowd.

But not everyone’s convinced the mayor is getting the balance right.

Alan French, a long-time foreign visitor to the city, blasted Mayor Poramese in a no-nonsense open letter titled “Dear Sir,” accusing him of focusing too heavily on firework festivals, themed parades, and flashy concerts, while neglecting the nuts and bolts of everyday life.

“The city is losing its soul,” he warned, claiming Pattaya’s core needs, like infrastructure and quality of life for residents—are being overshadowed by showbiz-style spectacle.

As police drones prepare for lift-off, Pattaya’s leadership finds itself caught between two camps: those cheering the tech upgrade, and those wishing City Hall would come back down to earth.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video Bangkok News

Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

2 minutes ago
Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

11 minutes ago
Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs Environment News

Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs

14 minutes ago
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

21 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

25 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

34 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

42 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

53 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

1 hour ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

1 hour ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

2 hours ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

2 hours ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

3 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

4 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

4 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
351 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

3 weeks ago
Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track

Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track

Friday, May 2, 2025
Pattaya rolls out posh loos to keep tourists cool and comfortable

Pattaya rolls out posh loos to keep tourists cool and comfortable

Friday, May 2, 2025
Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project

Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project

Friday, April 11, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x