Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

Pattaya’s beaches are set for a major shake-up as city officials launch a fresh crackdown on rogue boat operators and pushy beach vendors.

Yesterday, August 7, a high-level meeting at Pattaya City Hall brought together Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, senior city advisors, district officials, marine authorities, and police to hammer out new rules for sea-based activities and beach businesses.

Pattaya’s shoreline, famous for attracting millions of visitors each year, is a hub for boat trips, docking, and beachside rentals such as umbrellas and lounge chairs. But overlapping responsibilities between agencies have created safety gaps and enforcement headaches.

The meeting focused on tightening control over boat parking and passenger transfers, with strict adherence to the three official docking zones: North Pattaya Beach (Dusit Curve), Central Pattaya Beach (Hard Rock Hotel), and South Pattaya Beach (Old Pier). Unregistered vessels and boats docking outside these zones will face fines of 2,000 to 10,000 baht from the Marine Office.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak confirmed that a request from local operators to add a docking point at Soi 12 had been rejected, saying the city would stick to the current Pattaya Model for safety reasons. Officials also pledged to step up enforcement against boats refuelling on the beach, citing the risk of accidents.

Weekly joint inspections by the Marine Office, tourism police, and local police will continue, especially at weekends, under the motto safe piers, safe people, safe boats. Boat docking permits must be renewed every three months.

The crackdown will also target unauthorised equipment on the beach, including umbrellas, lounge chairs, and life rings outside approved zones. Swimming areas will be reorganised, starting at North Pattaya Beach, with surveys planned to mark clear boundaries.

The Pattaya News reported that to curb “beach bullying,” the umbrella and lounge chair association has been ordered to tell its members not to block tourists from parking near their areas or using the beach without renting services. Clear rental prices must be displayed, and complaint channels must be made visible. Any operator caught overcharging or intimidating tourists will face immediate suspension.

Locals and tourists are urged to report violations via Pattaya’s hotline 1337.

Officials say the measures aim to improve safety, protect visitors, and restore public confidence in Pattaya’s tourism sector—keeping the city’s beaches safe, clean, and welcoming for years to come.