Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

City hall moves to tighten safety rules and protect tourists from illegal beach and water activity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
54 2 minutes read
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s beaches are set for a major shake-up as city officials launch a fresh crackdown on rogue boat operators and pushy beach vendors.

Yesterday, August 7, a high-level meeting at Pattaya City Hall brought together Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, senior city advisors, district officials, marine authorities, and police to hammer out new rules for sea-based activities and beach businesses.

Pattaya’s shoreline, famous for attracting millions of visitors each year, is a hub for boat trips, docking, and beachside rentals such as umbrellas and lounge chairs. But overlapping responsibilities between agencies have created safety gaps and enforcement headaches.

The meeting focused on tightening control over boat parking and passenger transfers, with strict adherence to the three official docking zones: North Pattaya Beach (Dusit Curve), Central Pattaya Beach (Hard Rock Hotel), and South Pattaya Beach (Old Pier). Unregistered vessels and boats docking outside these zones will face fines of 2,000 to 10,000 baht from the Marine Office.

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak confirmed that a request from local operators to add a docking point at Soi 12 had been rejected, saying the city would stick to the current Pattaya Model for safety reasons. Officials also pledged to step up enforcement against boats refuelling on the beach, citing the risk of accidents.

Weekly joint inspections by the Marine Office, tourism police, and local police will continue, especially at weekends, under the motto safe piers, safe people, safe boats. Boat docking permits must be renewed every three months.

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | News by Thaiger

The crackdown will also target unauthorised equipment on the beach, including umbrellas, lounge chairs, and life rings outside approved zones. Swimming areas will be reorganised, starting at North Pattaya Beach, with surveys planned to mark clear boundaries.

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | News by Thaiger

The Pattaya News reported that to curb “beach bullying,” the umbrella and lounge chair association has been ordered to tell its members not to block tourists from parking near their areas or using the beach without renting services. Clear rental prices must be displayed, and complaint channels must be made visible. Any operator caught overcharging or intimidating tourists will face immediate suspension.

Locals and tourists are urged to report violations via Pattaya’s hotline 1337.

Officials say the measures aim to improve safety, protect visitors, and restore public confidence in Pattaya’s tourism sector—keeping the city’s beaches safe, clean, and welcoming for years to come.

Latest Thailand News
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

5 seconds ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

2 minutes ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

22 minutes ago
Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel

42 minutes ago
Cambodia delays Thailand&#8217;s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia delays Thailand’s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown

53 minutes ago
Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops

1 hour ago
Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors&#8217; phones over unpaid loans | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors’ phones over unpaid loans

1 hour ago
Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video)

1 hour ago
Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok

2 hours ago
Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back | Thaiger Business News

Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back

17 hours ago
Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

18 hours ago
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

19 hours ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

19 hours ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

19 hours ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

19 hours ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

20 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

20 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

21 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

21 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

22 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

22 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

22 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

22 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
54 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x