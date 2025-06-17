100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

Holidaymakers got more than they bargained for on Pattaya Beach after a tidal wave of jellyfish, over 100,000 of them, was dumped along the sand in a slimy seaside shocker.

Stunned tourists and locals yesterday, June 16, looked on as a 3-kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, from north to south, was smothered in jellyfish of all shapes and sizes, some tipping the scales at up to 1.5 kilogrammes.

The bizarre invasion, carried in by strong waves, left the beach looking like a scene from a sci-fi movie. While some of the tiny, translucent juveniles were still wiggling, many larger specimens had already perished, releasing a foul, fishy stench that drifted through the beachfront.

Worried residents quickly called for help, fearing the smell would worsen and the beach’s tourist appeal would take a nosedive if the jellyfish corpses weren’t cleared up fast.

One beach regular told Pattaya News of the immediate danger caused by the jellyfish.

“If they don’t get rid of them soon, the stink will chase off every tourist in town. It’s disgusting and unhygienic.”

Swimmers, especially those unfamiliar with jellyfish, gave the sea a wide berth, spooked by the potential for painful stings.

Local officials have so far remained tight-lipped on what caused the mass beaching, though locals are urging a swift clean-up and an investigation into the freak sea phenomenon.

This isn’t the first time Pattaya has had a run-in with jellyfish. Back in September last year, Jomtien and Dongtan beaches were similarly swarmed during stormy weather, a seasonal trend blamed on changing tides and unsettled sea conditions.

Disaster prevention officer Wallop Boonchu said the jellyfish are believed to be moon jellyfish, which aren’t deadly but can cause itching and skin irritation.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat advised those stung to rinse the affected area with vinegar, not water, and urged tourists to be cautious during their seaside strolls.

For now, visitors to Pattaya’s coast are being warned: watch your step, or you might find yourself face-first in a jelly jam.