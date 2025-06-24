Pattaya Beach gets a major cleanup as locals unite for safer shore

Pattaya Beach was alive with energy yesterday as over 500 enthusiastic participants, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, gathered for a large-scale beach cleanup.

The event, supported by city executives, municipal officials, local community networks, and tourism stakeholders, aimed to restore the iconic shoreline, ensuring it remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

The cleanup saw active involvement from Deputy Mayors of Pattaya, City Council Members, representatives from the Pattaya Regional Marine Office, and several local associations, including the Pattaya Boat Operators Association and the Pattaya Jet Ski Rental Club. Locals, too, pitched in, demonstrating a unified effort to improve their beloved beach.

Pattaya Beach, one of Thailand’s most important tourist hotspots, draws visitors from all over the world year-round. Maintaining its cleanliness is crucial not only for public health but also to uphold the city’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.

The beach’s popularity, however, brings a significant challenge: waste. During low tide, large quantities of plastic debris, broken glass, and hazardous materials like rusty nails accumulate along the shore. These pose risks to beachgoers, making the low tide hours an optimal time for cleaning.

Acknowledging the importance of preserving the beach, local tourism operators proposed the Pattaya Beach Cleaning initiative, aiming to unite stakeholders for a common cause. Volunteers were split into two main groups, focusing on the Dusit Curve and South Pattaya Beach areas. Armed with gloves and bags, they combed the coastline, collecting waste far beyond the high-tide mark to ensure the beach was cleaner, safer, and more appealing for visitors, reported Pattaya Mail.

The success of the event underlines the power of community collaboration and public-private partnerships. The joint effort not only improved the beach’s appearance but also helped foster a sense of shared responsibility among Pattaya’s residents and business owners.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed pride in the achievement, stating that this initiative is just the beginning. Pattaya City intends to continue hosting such events as part of its long-term strategy to protect and preserve the shoreline. By keeping the beach pristine and safe, Pattaya aims to remain one of Thailand’s top destinations for both domestic and international travellers.

With efforts like these, Pattaya is set to remain a beautiful and sustainable place to visit for generations to come.