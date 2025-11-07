Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

Thailand’s monarchs will make a state visit to China following an invitation from the president, to mark a key diplomatic anniversary between the nations.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will embark on a historic state visit to China from November 13 to 17, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit commemorates 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations and is set to deepen cooperation across cultural, technological and political spheres.

Dubbed the “Golden Year of Friendship,” 2025 has been earmarked as a milestone in Thai-Chinese relations. This marks the first official visit to China by a reigning Thai monarch, underscoring the strength of bilateral ties and mutual respect.

The royal couple will be welcomed with a state ceremony and meet with President Xi and his spouse at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is also scheduled to host talks with Their Majesties. The visit includes a formal state banquet in honour of the king and queen.

The itinerary blends diplomacy with culture and innovation. Their Majesties will visit Lingguang Temple to pay respects at the sacred Buddha’s tooth relic, a revered site symbolising shared spiritual heritage. They will also tour cutting-edge institutions such as Beijing Aerospace City, the Centre for Educational Technology and Resource Development, and the Innovation Centre of Humanoid Robotics, highlighting China’s rapid advances in science and education.

Before concluding the visit, the king and queen will attend a special exhibition at Beijing’s Palace Museum titled Golden Friendship, Shared Brilliance, which celebrates five decades of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, according to Bangkok Post.

Thailand and China officially established diplomatic relations on July 1, 1975, through a joint communique signed by then-prime minister Kukrit Pramoj and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai. The relationship has flourished over the decades, elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2012.

Although King Vajiralongkorn previously visited China as Crown Prince in 1987 on behalf of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, this marks the first time he does so as sovereign.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that this trip will “strengthen the long-standing bonds and open new avenues for cooperation” in the coming years.