Thai woman gives birth on street, leaves newborn to die to celebrate Songkran

A Thai woman gave birth on a roadside in Bangkok and abandoned the newborn to die before returning to celebrate the Songkran Festival with her friends on Monday, April 14.

The tragic incident came to light after the Facebook news page, เจ๊ม้อย v+ (Jmoi v+), shared a photo of the dead baby along with a brief report yesterday, April 16. The incident took place outside Rotsarin Village on Soi Kosum Ruamjai 34 in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district.

The baby’s mother was reportedly splashing water with her friends near the location where the body was found. She initially denied being the mother, despite blood visibly flowing from her genital area. She claimed she was menstruating.

However, as she continued to bleed heavily, she eventually confessed. Rescuers then rushed her to Prachathipat Hospital for treatment.

The page also attached CCTV footage in the comments section showing the moment the woman gave birth near a parked car. She was seen pulling down her trousers to deliver the baby, tearing the placenta, and then leaving the scene as though nothing had happened.

The infant was still alive when discovered. Rescue workers administered CPR in an attempt to save the child but were unsuccessful.

The Superintendent of Don Mueang Police Station, Phuwadon Aoonpho, told Channel 7 the woman was 27 year old Piyathida. She eventually admitted that the baby was hers but claimed she could not remember who the father was.

Piyathida reportedly has two other children, one boy and one girl, from two ex-husbands. Both children are now in the care of relatives of her ex-husbands. At the time of questioning, Piyathida was under the influence of alcohol.

Phuwadon stated that police had yet to question the woman in further detail, as she remained hospitalised due to significant blood loss. He assured the public that she would face legal consequences for her actions.

Piyathida’s friend, 20 year old Am, gave an interview to Channel 3, saying she would no longer remain friends with Piyathida due to her cruel behaviour. Am explained that she was close to Piyathida, as she and her boyfriend had previously lived with her in a rented house.

She added that they moved out some time ago and had little contact with Piyathida until the Songkran festival, when she invited her to join in the water celebrations. Am suspected that Piyathida might be pregnant and asked her directly, but she denied it, claiming she was just gaining weight.

Am revealed that Piyathida lived alone in Thailand, as her mother married a German man and moved abroad. Her mother sent her 700 baht daily, as she was unemployed. Am also mentioned that other family members and relatives cut ties with Piyathida due to her behaviour.