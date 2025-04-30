Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla

Secret birth turns tragic as police investigate buried remains

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
50 1 minute read
Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20 year old woman from Myanmar admitted to burying her newborn after secretly giving birth at her residence in Songkhla province. Hospital staff were alerted to her condition when she arrived at a local hospital exhausted, with vaginal bleeding and milk discharge, prompting an investigation.

Yesterday, April 29, a social worker from Hat Yai Hospital reported the incident to Police Colonel Veerasak Detpramuanpol at Thung Lung Police Station. Upon questioning, the woman confessed to delivering a premature baby and burying it near her accommodation in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla.

Pol. Col. Veerasak coordinated with forensic officers and emergency services to examine the site identified by the woman. Underneath a tree near the workers’ housing, they discovered a blood clot wrapped in fabric, alongside small bones of a foetus approximately five to six months in gestation. These were sent to Songklanagarind Hospital for forensic examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman’s supervisor, having noticed her absence from work for several days, visited her home and discovered her weak and bleeding, with milk discharge. Concerned for her well-being, the supervisor called emergency services, leading to her hospitalisation at Hat Yai Hospital.

Related Articles

The woman recounted that she had been in a relationship with her partner for one year, but they had since parted ways. On the evening of April 21, she experienced abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding.

After delivering the premature foetus, she wrapped it in cloth, placed it in a plastic bag, and buried it under a tree near her accommodation, reported KhaoSod.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case and will proceed with legal action as necessary.

In similar news, a karaoke bar employee, who allegedly did not realise she was pregnant, is reported to have given birth in a bathroom and placed the deceased newborn in a plastic bag before discarding it in a trash bin.

Latest Thailand News
Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla Crime News

Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla

15 seconds ago
How to hack Thailand&#8217;s May holidays for a 10-day break Thailand News

How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break

10 minutes ago
Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed Thailand News

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

17 minutes ago
Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed Thailand News

Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

27 minutes ago
AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment Thailand News

AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

55 minutes ago
Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute Crime News

Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

1 hour ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure Bangkok News

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

1 hour ago
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

2 hours ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

2 hours ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

2 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

3 hours ago
Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide Pattaya News

Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide

3 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket Phuket News

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

3 hours ago
Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers Thailand News

Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers

4 hours ago
Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure Thailand News

Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure

4 hours ago
Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service Pattaya News

Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service

4 hours ago
Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till Bangkok News

Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till

5 hours ago
Man arrested for bag snatching to fund online gambling habit Crime News

Man arrested for bag snatching to fund online gambling habit

5 hours ago
Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident Bangkok News

Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident

5 hours ago
Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare Bangkok News

Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare

5 hours ago
Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

5 hours ago
Late shift on Thailand&#8217;s stock market clock as SET goes global Business News

Late shift on Thailand’s stock market clock as SET goes global

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Newborn abandoned in pickup truck in Phuket, rescued

Newborn abandoned in pickup truck in Phuket, rescued

3 weeks ago
Songkhla couple extorted of 8.2m baht for son&#8217;s jail release

Songkhla couple extorted of 8.2m baht for son’s jail release

3 weeks ago
GSB launches savings campaign with 100 million baht prize pool

GSB launches savings campaign with 100 million baht prize pool

4 weeks ago
Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x