Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla

A 20 year old woman from Myanmar admitted to burying her newborn after secretly giving birth at her residence in Songkhla province. Hospital staff were alerted to her condition when she arrived at a local hospital exhausted, with vaginal bleeding and milk discharge, prompting an investigation.

Yesterday, April 29, a social worker from Hat Yai Hospital reported the incident to Police Colonel Veerasak Detpramuanpol at Thung Lung Police Station. Upon questioning, the woman confessed to delivering a premature baby and burying it near her accommodation in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla.

Pol. Col. Veerasak coordinated with forensic officers and emergency services to examine the site identified by the woman. Underneath a tree near the workers’ housing, they discovered a blood clot wrapped in fabric, alongside small bones of a foetus approximately five to six months in gestation. These were sent to Songklanagarind Hospital for forensic examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman’s supervisor, having noticed her absence from work for several days, visited her home and discovered her weak and bleeding, with milk discharge. Concerned for her well-being, the supervisor called emergency services, leading to her hospitalisation at Hat Yai Hospital.

The woman recounted that she had been in a relationship with her partner for one year, but they had since parted ways. On the evening of April 21, she experienced abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding.

After delivering the premature foetus, she wrapped it in cloth, placed it in a plastic bag, and buried it under a tree near her accommodation, reported KhaoSod.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case and will proceed with legal action as necessary.

