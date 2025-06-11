Mysterious floating statue in Bang Pakong River captivates viewers

Mysterious floating statue in Bang Pakong River captivates viewers
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A video capturing a mysterious floating statue in the Bang Pakong River has gone viral, causing a stir. Yesterday, June 10, Pancheewa Rungreungboonya, also known as Kimmy, a 38 year old who recorded the footage, shared her experience of encountering what appeared to be a floating kuman thong statue, which then seemed to turn and look at her.

Pancheewa recounted that on June 7, she and three friends visited Chachoengsao province to pay respects at Luang Phor Sothon Temple. They later stopped at Marutorn Restaurant, situated on the banks of the Bang Pakong River in Mueang district.

Having visited the restaurant four or five times before, Pancheewa was familiar with the area. While enjoying the view and observing water hyacinths floating by, she felt dizzy and turned to see a round object in the river, initially mistaking it for a coconut.

As it drifted closer, she noticed a topknot and was startled, thinking it might be a person. Upon closer inspection, she realised it was a statue, prompting her to record it with her phone.

In the video, Pancheewa and her friends jokingly remarked, “Don’t turn around,” only for the statue to seemingly respond by turning its head towards them, sparking surprise and intrigue. Pancheewa expressed bewilderment at how the statue remained upright while floating, as typically such objects would lie flat in the water.

The statue’s shoulders were visible above the water, but the rest appeared submerged, adding to the mystery and excitement among viewers.

The clip, uploaded to Pancheewa’s TikTok, quickly amassed millions of views and numerous comments, with many expressing curiosity and disbelief. Pancheewa assured that the video was not staged content, acknowledging that some would believe, while others might be sceptical, reported KhaoSod.

She felt a sense of peace from the encounter, viewing it as a rare and fortunate event to witness the statue floating by and turning towards her before continuing along the river.

Mysterious floating statue in Bang Pakong River captivates viewers | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

