Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

Locals in Samut Prakan province were left in panic after witnessing a monitor lizard consuming the lifeless body of an infant. Police officers are now searching for the mother of the dead child.

At approximately 2pm today, May 14, the Facebook page NAKON 45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ reported that rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation rushed to Soi King Kaew 28 in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan following reports of the shocking incident.

Residents told the rescue team they spotted a large monitor lizard carrying the baby’s body in its mouth. The infant’s head and body were later found separated. The animal dropped the head on the community road and carried the lower part of the body to hide beneath a nearby residence.

One of the rescuers, Thanathorn Saelim, told KhaoSod that the team attempted to retrieve the lower part of the body but was unsuccessful. Only the head was recovered.

Thanathorn added that the gender of the infant could not be identified. He suspected the baby had only recently died, as there was no unpleasant odour at the scene.

The recovered remains were transferred to the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy. The rescue team hopes that the medical examination will determine whether the baby died before the lizard’s intervention or as a result of the animal’s attack.

Residents suspect that someone from the community may have abandoned the newborn in the area.

A similar tragic incident occurred during the recent Songkran Festival in the Don Mueang area of Bangkok. In that case, a Thai woman was captured on CCTV giving birth at the roadside while celebrating with friends.

The footage showed the woman leaving the newborn on the road before returning to her group. Locals later discovered the infant, who was still alive at the time, but sadly did not survive long enough to receive medical treatment.

The woman later issued a public apology, claiming she had only recently discovered she was pregnant and acted recklessly under the influence of drugs.