Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge

Police are searching for a mother who abandoned her newborn baby by placing her inside a backpack and leaving her on a roadside in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The Samut Prakan Rescue Foundation was alerted to the discovery at around 2pm yesterday, July 17. The baby was found in a black backpack left on a bridge along Surao Bang Kasee Road in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

Rescuers rushed to provide first aid and urgent care. They confirmed the infant was a girl, estimated to be only a few days old. Remarkably, she remained in good health despite being exposed to heavy rain and intense heat while inside the backpack.

The man who found the baby, Sakchinnabut, said he was collecting recyclable rubbish when he noticed the open backpack. To his shock, he found the baby inside and immediately called for help from nearby residents.

The incident was reported to officers at Bang Phli Police Station. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the baby’s mother as the person who abandoned the child.

The footage showed the woman arriving at the bridge on a motorcycle, with the backpack in the front basket. She parked the motorcycle, placed the bag on the bridge, and rode away without looking back.

Channel 7 reported that heavy rain had fallen at the scene for most of the night. The baby endured both the cold from the rain and scorching morning sunlight before being discovered.

Police are reviewing additional CCTV footage in the area in an effort to locate and prosecute the mother.

In a separate but related case, a baby girl approximately one month old was also found abandoned in Bangkok just days earlier. She had been placed in a basket and was transported to the Police General Hospital for a medical check-up and further care.

Residents reported to Pathum Wan Police Station that they had seen a foreigner carrying a newborn in the area a few days prior. The person, believed to be a Burmese national, claimed not to be the child’s mother, stating she was transgender.

The transwoman alleged she was a friend of the baby’s mother, who had died. Police are currently searching for the woman for further questioning regarding her claims.