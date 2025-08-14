Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

Border tensions push industries to seek new talent from abroad

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
The Ministry of Labour is set to widen the range of foreign workers to eight different nationalities to tackle labour shortages linked to unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit announced yesterday, August 13, that the ministry had brought together the Committee on Foreign Worker Management Policy to permit additional workers from nations such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Previously, the foreign workforce was limited to four nationalities: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. Expanding to eight nationalities is expected to facilitate the recruitment of workers during emergencies, bypassing the Memorandum of Understanding process that typically takes two to three months.

 

The minister further explained that the discussions on incorporating more nationalities are intended to ensure that businesses can continue operating smoothly, even in the face of unexpected labour disruptions. He noted that over 100,000 Cambodian workers had recently returned home through immigration channels, with approximately 30,000 possessing legal work permits.

Consequently, many businesses are experiencing labour shortages. The ministry is currently gathering labour requests from employers across the country and plans to allow around 42,000 new foreign workers, ensuring an equitable distribution across all sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

Pongkawin expressed confidence that the Cambodian labour shortage could be resolved within two months through effective workforce management. The ministry is committed to ensuring fairness for both employers and workers, while also maintaining strict compliance with labour regulations.

In similar news, Cambodian workers in Chon Buri are leaving Thailand after receiving threats from their home country that they could lose their property and citizenship if they do not return, according to both the workers and Thai employers.

Chitipat Janthong, a 55 year old contractor overseeing the construction of a 30 million baht (US$927,930) residence in Tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district, reported that many of his Cambodian employees have returned home despite his efforts to keep them.

