Aussie tourist found dead in Patong hotel bathroom

Retired Sydney man discovered face down in bathroom after failing to answer calls from Thai friend

Bob Scott7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
Picture of Phuket courtesy of Britannica

A 69 year old Aussie tourist was found dead in his Phuket hotel bathroom yesterday morning, just days after arriving for a six-week tropical getaway.

Hotel staff at the property off Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road in Patong made the grim discovery around 10.30am yesterday, Thursday, July 18, after a concerned Thai woman reported she hadn’t heard from the man in days.

The retired traveller, from Sydney, had checked in on Monday and was due to stay until August 20. But his dream break ended in tragedy after staff used a spare key to enter the room, and found him lying face down on the bathroom floor, unresponsive.

Phuket News reported that he was wearing only a pair of shorts, and police say there were no signs of a struggle, forced entry, or property damage. The door had been locked from the inside.

According to Patong Police, the man was last seen alive on Wednesday, lounging by the hotel swimming pool. But after calls went unanswered, his Thai acquaintance raised the alarm, said an officer.

“Staff opened the room using a master key and found him dead in the bathroom. There were no wounds or suspicious circumstances.”

Police believe the cause of death was natural, but his body has been sent for autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm the exact cause.

Pictures of the incident scene courtesy of Phuket News

The case comes just hours after two other foreign men, a Swede and an Aussie, were found dead two floors apart in a South Pattaya condo under similarly strange circumstances.

Both men were discovered within hours of each other, with no clear sign of foul play, sparking an ongoing investigation into what police have described as a “bizarre coincidence.”

While Patong officers say they are not linking the Phuket death to the double Pattaya tragedy at this stage, questions remain over the recent spate of sudden tourist deaths across Thailand.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
