Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 43 year old Egyptian man was seen in distress at a hospital’s emergency room in Phuket after his 41 year old Albanian wife drowned at Karon Beach. They had arrived in Phuket, checked into a hotel, and within two hours, she tragically drowned.

Police Captain Charat Lempan from Karon Police Station received a report at 6pm yesterday, June 10, about the incident from Chalong Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. He coordinated with the Tourist Police and, along with Police Colonel Khunadech Na Nongkhai, went to the hospital for further investigation.

The woman had been swimming at Karon Beach around 4pm when the incident occurred. Lifeguards and rescue personnel from the Sam Ao unit managed to retrieve her from the water and attempted to resuscitate her before transporting her to Chalong Hospital.

The husband recounted that they had arrived in Phuket earlier that afternoon and were staying at a hotel in the Karon area until June 12. At approximately 4pm, he invited his wife to swim at the beach.

After about 10 minutes in the water, she disappeared into the sea. Lifeguards promptly searched for and found her unconscious. Despite attempts at CPR, she did not regain consciousness, and medical staff later confirmed that she had died at the beach, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, officials sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The police plan to coordinate with the embassy to return the body to her family for religious rites.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 22 year old Australian tourist sadly lost his life after drowning near Phuket’s Racha Island on May 6.

Reports indicate he had gone swimming while under the influence of alcohol. Although CPR was performed and he was briefly revived, he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (Pearl Centre) received the emergency call at 2.28pm from the operator of the Marinda 2 tour boat, which had taken the tourist to Koh Racha Yai, a well-known spot for diving and snorkelling.

