Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath

Officers in Pattaya captured a giant python on a city footpath after reports from locals and tourists, ensuring public safety and relocating the snake.

At around 9am on Monday, September 8, Pattaya City Radio Centre received a report from concerned citizens about a large snake on the pathway. Officers from the Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Department were quickly dispatched to investigate and capture the reptile.

On arrival, officers found a crowd of motorbike taxi drivers and tourists keeping a safe distance, many recording the incident on their phones. The snake was identified as a male reticulated python, measuring more than 3 metres in length and weighing over 30 kilogrammes. Its massive body, likely swollen from a recent meal, had become stuck while trying to squeeze through a fence, leaving only its head free.

“The python was aggressive and tried to strike at our team while we attempted to secure its head using a noose,” said a Pattaya City Disaster Prevention officer.

“Due to its size and strength, it took careful handling to subdue it safely.”

The capture proved challenging, with officers struggling for 30 minutes to place the snake into a sack. Throughout the operation, bystanders cheered, some capturing the tense moments on video. After a prolonged effort, the team successfully secured the python without injury to the animal or the public.

Once captured, the python was carefully transported and released back into a suitable natural habitat, ensuring both its safety and that of the residents and visitors in the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers reminded the public that such incidents, while rare, can occur in urban areas near green spaces or waterways, and advised caution when encountering wildlife.

Reticulated pythons are native to Southeast Asia and can grow to impressive lengths, but they are generally non-venomous. While large specimens can be dangerous due to their strength, proper handling by trained officials ensures both human and animal safety.

Officials praised the public for maintaining a safe distance and allowing the team to work efficiently.

“This was a high-tension situation, but everyone’s cooperation helped us manage it safely. It’s a reminder that urban wildlife encounters should be treated with respect and caution.”