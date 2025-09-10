China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand

China has congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand’s new prime minister, signalling its readiness to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing aims to “carry forward traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

The announcement highlights the close relationship between the two countries, which this year marks 50 years of diplomatic ties.

“China and Thailand are like one family and remain as close as ever.”

Anutin, Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, was elected by Parliament after the Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for alleged ethical breaches. Supported by 143 votes from the People’s Party and an additional 146 from other parties, Anutin has formed a minority government.

Born in Bangkok to Sino-Thai parents, Anutin has a long political career spanning 29 years. He studied engineering at Hofstra University in the US and completed a Mini MBA at Thammasat University. Anutin began as an advisor to the Foreign Minister in 1996 and later served as deputy minister in several portfolios under Thaksin Shinawatra’s government. After a five-year political ban following the dissolution of the Thai Rak Thai Party, he succeeded his father as leader of Bhumjaithai.

China has already taken note of Anutin’s pro-tourism stance. Media reports highlighted his 2023 remarks, welcoming the first group of Chinese tourists to Thailand after pandemic restrictions eased, which emphasised his Chinese heritage and fluency in Cantonese.

Luo Yongkun, a professor at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that bilateral ties are expected to remain stable.

“The key now lies in how the Anutin administration deepens cooperation. Strengthening dialogue with China is essential for stabilising Thai politics and driving economic growth amid global uncertainty.”

Anutin’s election has temporarily eased Thailand’s political deadlock, but experts warn the situation remains fragile. The government has committed to dissolving Parliament within four months and holding a referendum on drafting a new constitution, but the party landscape is expected to remain fragmented, according to Global Times.

A BBC report described Anutin as “a seasoned politician and dealmaker,” noting his liberalisation of Thailand’s cannabis laws and his hobby as a private pilot. Despite political turbulence, adherence to constitutional procedures from Paetongtarn’s removal to Anutin’s election highlights the relative maturity of Thailand’s electoral system.