Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News
A foreign pensioner arrived back at his Pattaya home earlier today to find that the house had been ransacked. 69 year old Christopher Knight – nationality unknown – found the safe smashed open and 16,000 Euros (around 560,000 baht) missing.
Run Siam News reports that a CCTV server and alarm system had been ripped out and thrown in the pool in an apparent attempt to hide evidence. The theft occurred at a bungalow in the Lakeview Exclusive Villa in Soi Praphanimit in Pattaya.
Nong Prue police are continuing their investigation. The property was checked for fingerprints and the wet CCTV equipment is being examined to see if anything can be recovered. A video on Ruk Siam News showed the aftermath of the theft this morning.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
There are man reasons why Thailand is a favourite location for property buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China – the street food and great weather are just a part of the allure.
Chinese nationals spent a record 40 billion baht (US$1.25 billion) on Thai properties in 2018, according to the Bank of Thailand.
So who is buying Thailand’s condominiums? Chinese, but buyers from the US, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Japan were also big spenders on condominiums looking at last year’s stats.
Meanwhile the Russians, up to recently being up big in the Phuket and Pattaya condo markets, has now dwindled due to the weak rouble, according to property analyst Phattarachai Taweewong from Colliers International.
“The rising popularity of Thai properties in China was such that units of condos marketed in the mainland were often sold out before the domestic sales.”
Thailand is experiencing a glut in the property market, Phattarachai said.
About 58,000 new condominium units were developed in the country in 2017, and 66,000 were built last year – compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000 units developed annually.
Carrie Law, CEO and director of China’s biggest property website, Juwai.com, says that low prices and taxes were important factors that appealed to Chinese buyers in Thailand.
“Both Canada and Australia have declining property markets and new foreign buyer taxes. This helps drive investment away from those countries. Thailand does not impose extra taxes on foreign buyers.”
Carries says that Juwai.com received a record number of inquiries on Thai properties last year, with total sales in Thailand topping its 2018 charts for the first time. Australia and Canada have been pushed down to second and fourth place, respectively.
Foreigners are allowed to own 49 per cent of apartments in any Thai condominium project but are not permitted to own land.
In order to prevent a real estate bubble, the Bank of Thailand tightened lending policies which have made it more difficult for Thai people to buy homes, causing a slowdown in local property sales. But observers say interest from foreign buyers and Chinese investors will sustain the sector for years to come.
Read The Thaiger’s tips on buying a condo in Thailand HERE.
To check out more than 35,000 properties for sale in Thailand click HERE.
Pattaya
25 year old arrested over theft of gold jewellery valued over 2 million baht in Pattaya
PHOTOS: The Nation
An employee of a hotel in Pattaya has been arrested over the alleged robbery of a gold shop in Pattaya. He netted 1.65 kilograms of gold jewellery with a value of 2.18 million baht at the weekend.
35 year old Sornchai Nilsonthi is accused of robbing the Suppatra Yaowaraj gold shop at the Big C shopping mall in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district at 10.20am last Sunday.
Police allege Sornchai used a BB air gun to deceive the staff into believing he was carrying a lethal firearm. He then robbed the store of gold necklaces and bracelets worth 2.18 million baht.
Although the suspect concealed his face with a mask, police say they managed to identify him from the licence plate of the motorcycle he had ridden to and from the gold shop.
Police report that they had carried out an intensive manhunt following the robbery, with Sornchai eventually turning himself in to Phachi police station in Ayutthaya last night (Monday).
Police were able to retrieve all of the stolen items from his rented room in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Indian man cut up after walking into glass door
PHOTOS: Pattaya Update News
An Indian tourist has walked into a glass door at his Pattaya accommodation earlier today, ending up with lots of cuts.
Pattaya Update News reports that Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue arrived at the property in Soi 6 on Pratumnak Hill at 4 am. There they found 28 year old Vishesh Goyal and broken glass scattered inside and outside sliding glass door of the property. The man was covered in cuts and blood. Emergency responders attended to his wounds before rushing him to hospital.
Friends of the victim told Foundation volunteers that they been drinking at the pool. They say Mr Goyal went to his room and there was the sound of breaking glass.
Police are investigating the presence of a man in motorcycle helmet and goggles at the scene of the incident.
SOURCE: Pattaya Update News
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Songkran Survival Guide – Top 10 Tips (2019)
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
“Nong Gee” turns heads at Koh Samui military conscription
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
3 metre python hides in toilet. Bites man’s penis.
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand
AoT denies corruption in the premium lanes at Suvarnabhumi immigration
Police seize 2 million meth pills following car chase in Chiang Rai
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
Chinese travellers heading to more non-Asian countries for holidays
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย
K-POP : BTS พาอัลบั้มใหม่ฉายแสงทั่วโลก พร้อมทุบสถิติใหม่รัว ๆ
Trending
-
Food Scene23 hours ago
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
-
News4 days ago
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
-
Coronation3 days ago
HM The King pardons thousands of prisoners
-
Phuket4 days ago
British man injured after stabbing in Wichit, Phuket
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Royal Coronation – Schedule of events
-
Phuket3 days ago
British man, who locked himself in a Phuket condo, removed – VIDEO
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Leaning Tower of Sathorn: not cracked or leaning says Sathorn district chief