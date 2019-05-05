Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
FILE PHOTO
Excise officials have busted a factory in Thailand’s far south that was mixing up brews of fake Johnny Walker Red and Black label whiskey. Police say the man behind the faux booze is a foreigner.
The whiskey was described by officials as “very dangerous” for consumers and was on its way for Bangkok. They warned it could also end up being sold in surrounding southern provinces.
The raid was conducted in Hat Yai, Songkhla, according to the report.
Two women, were arrested as they were preparing to fill bottles, had also tried to remove evidence by burning fake excise stamps and throwing bottles down a drain.
40 year old Sriwat Jaichanalert and 20 year old Amornrat Jaimongkhonwongsa would take delivery of 25 gallon drums of already mixed fake’whiskey’. They’d then bottle it, add labels and excise stamps and arrange for it to be delivered. They told police they were paid 30,000 and 15,000 baht respectively for their part in the scam.
Neither claimed to know the identity of their boss and Sriwat already had an outstanding case of fake alcohol peddling.
A regional excise officer says the man behind the operation was a foreigner without providing any additional information. The two women will be prosecuted and police are continuing the investigation over the matter.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
“HM The King’s mother will now be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.”
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday granted new titles to members of his family in a grand, televised royal ceremony.
The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has a new name signifying he was also the father of a monarch, and that he was a “Maha Raja” or Great King. The current monarch’s mother will henceforth be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
The King himself presented royal golden plaques bearing their new titles by placing the items before their official portraits in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace yesterday.
The King’s younger sisters, Their Royal Highness Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, received new titles with elevated royal ranks.
In Thailand, royal rank is inherited by birth or bestowed by appointment. Appointments are traditionally formalised by royal plaques bearing the title and by the pouring of ceremonial water.
Although appointments can take place on various occasions, it is common for new kings to grant or revise titles and plaques upon his coronation. At yesterday’s ceremony, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn received their golden plaques in turn from the newly enthroned King.
They knelt before their elder brother as he poured ceremonial water for them and handed them the inscribed plaques. Her Majesty Queen Suthida moved from her chair to sit next to them on the floor.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was bestowed the highest of royal ranks by appointment – Krom Somdej Phra. Her younger sister, Princess Chulabhorn, received the rank of Krom Phra, the second-highest. Both Princesses also received a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal.
HRH Princess Somsavali, former consort to the King, was granted a new title and the higher rank of Krom Ma Meun.
Princess Somsavali sat in a wheelchair before the King, with their only daughter HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha by her side, as she received the ceremonial water, plaque, the Ancient and Auspicious Order of the Nine Gems and a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal. Queen Suthida again sat on the floor next to Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti received new titles reflecting their status as the children of a king. They were each granted the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri and a Royal Cypher Medal.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Siribhachudabhorn and Princess Aditayadornkitikhun, daughters of Princess Chulabhorn, received the new title and decorations including the Royal Cypher Medal.
Millions of Thais watched the televised ceremony, enjoying a rare glimpse of loving moments shared by members of the Royal Family. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was seen affectionately hugging her mother. The new titles of the family members have already been promulgated in the Royal Gazette.
At the end of the ceremony, Princess Sirindhorn represented the Royal Family in paying homage to the King by offering candles and flowers.
Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda did the same on behalf of the Privy Council. He was followed by PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, acting on behalf of his Cabinet, National Legislative Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai for assembly members, Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon for judicial officials, and Lord Chamberlain ACM Satitpong Sukvimol for palace officials.
The King then presented a meal to Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, who in turn gave his blessings and delivered a sermon on the 10 Virtues of Kings – namely giving, sacrifice, gentleness, freedom from anger, tolerance, moral conduct, honesty, perseverance, non-violence and justice.
Bangkok
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Monday, May 6 has been declared a special public holiday in order for the public to join the celebrations in Bangkok.
4:30pm
HM the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to present himself as the new monarch and receive the good wishes of the Thai people.
5:30pm
HM grants an audience to international diplomatic staff who offer their best wishes at the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.
Bangkok
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
A 42 year old British man, who had previously taught at an international school in Bangkok, is now in jail in the UK for facilitating the abuse of young girls in The Philippines.
James Alexander had been working as a teacher and part time DJ while living in Thailand between 2017 and 2018. He served as a reservist in the Parachute Regiment from 1999 to 2003 and was arrested by officials when he flew into Manchester from Thailand in June last year.
Alexander, who taught in Leeds, UK and Malaysia before moving to Bangkok, sent money to facilitators in the Philippines who live-streamed child sexual abuse a Philippines city.
During the trial it was revealed the man had requested images of girls aged six and nine, before asking the six year old what she “would do with him”. He also said he wanted to have sex with a four year old.
While there are no records of him ever travelling to The Philippines, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Alexander used Skype and WhatsApp to ask the Filipino mothers for indecent images of their children.
Alexander admitted one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence; three counts of attempting to cause or incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of making (downloading) an indecent image of a child.
In addition to his custodial sentence he was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order which bans him from traveling overseas after he is released from prison. He will also remain on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.
A National Crime Agency senior investigating officer said that Alexander clearly tried to manipulate and exploit the poverty of the vulnerable in order to gratify his sick sexual desires.
“He believed he could abuse Filipino children safely from his home and wanted to visit The Philippines to carry out the sexual abuse himself.
An NCA spokesman said that Alexander had taught at Bromsgrove International School in Bangkok which sacked him upon notification of the investigation.
“Safeguarding checks were made at the school and there was no evidence of Alexander offending there,” said the spokesman from the NCA.
