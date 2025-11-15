Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 15, 2025, 1:54 PM
96 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fire broke out on overhead cables in a Pattaya neighbourhood, causing explosions and panic as locals and rescue teams worked to prevent it from spreading.

The fire broke out around 8pm yesterday, November 14, in the Ton Krabok area of Na Kluea, sending flames and sparks cascading from power poles positioned in front of homes. Alarmed locals quickly notified the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, who dispatched rescue workers and alerted fire crews and utility authorities.

By the time emergency teams arrived, residents had already sprung into action. Armed with garden hoses and buckets, they climbed onto nearby shop rooftops, dousing falling embers in an effort to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

“The fire spread fast and there were loud explosions coming from the wires. We were worried it would reach our homes.”

Firefighters from Sawang Boriboon deployed a water tanker and used foam to control and extinguish the blaze. Although sparks continued briefly, the fire was brought under control before it could cause damage to surrounding structures.

The blaze left several utility poles scorched, with tangled masses of electrical and telecommunications wires severely charred. While no injuries or structural damage were reported, the incident caused widespread alarm and disrupted power and communications in the area.

Related Articles

Initial investigations suggest the blaze may have been triggered by overloaded or poorly maintained wiring, a common concern in Thailand’s urban areas where power and data cables are often strung together haphazardly.

Residents have since called on officials and utility providers to take immediate action to address the ongoing hazard. Many pointed out that similar incidents have occurred in the past, but no lasting solutions have been implemented, The Pattaya News reported.

“We’ve warned officials before. If this keeps happening, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt or worse.”

Local officials have yet to release a formal statement but are expected to inspect the scene and assess the damage.

The incident has renewed calls for systematic rewiring and cable management across Pattaya, with residents demanding safety before another fiery scare turns into a full-blown disaster.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.