Overnight phone charging sparks fire in Samut Prakan building

A mobile phone charging overnight caused a fire in Samut Prakan, leaving a father and his two sons injured due to smoke inhalation. The blaze erupted in their three-storey commercial building, prompting an urgent response from local fire services.

The incident occurred today when the Samrong Nuea Police Station received a report of a fire in a commercial building within Soi Dan Samrong 28. The local fire department dispatched four fire engines from the Dan Samrong municipality, accompanied by a rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. Upon arrival, the fire was traced to the second-floor bedroom of the building, where thick smoke and visible flames were evident.

Firefighters acted swiftly, initially attempting to control the blaze from outside. After managing the external flames, they advanced inside to tackle the fire at its source on the second floor. It took over an hour for the team to bring the fire under control, ensuring the safety of the premises.

No individuals were found trapped inside the building during the incident. However, the extent of the damage is still being assessed by police. The homeowner, 40 year old Nueng, recounted the ordeal. He explained that the fire originated from a power socket where he had left his mobile phone charging before falling asleep.

Suddenly, the socket sparked, and the flames quickly spread to the bed. Despite his efforts to extinguish the fire using a blanket, the flames intensified, forcing him to evacuate with his two sons.

“I tried to put out the fire with a blanket, but it didn’t work. The flames grew stronger and got out of control,” Nueng said. He managed to escape the building with his sons, but all three suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Initial investigations by officials suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The family members were promptly taken to Samut Prakan Hospital for medical evaluation. Their injuries from smoke inhalation were not severe, allowing them to be treated and released shortly thereafter, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.