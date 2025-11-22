Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 22, 2025, 11:02 AM
70 1 minute read
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a car showroom in Bangkok during the early hours, damaging several vehicles and property before firefighters managed to control the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 1.51am today, November 22, at an Isuzu showroom located at the entrance of Rama II Soi 33 in the Bang Mod area of Chom Thong district.

Officers from Bang Mod Police Station received the alert and immediately dispatched fire crews from Chom Thong fire station along with rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

When emergency responders arrived, they found flames and thick black smoke pouring from the ground floor of the two-storey concrete building. Firefighters battled the blaze for over 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | News by Thaiger

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | News by Thaiger

Three vehicles parked inside, two pickup trucks and one SUV, were destroyed. Office furniture including counters, sofas, and tables, along with other assets, were also badly damaged. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Related Articles

Thawat Praphankul, a 68 year old security guard on duty at the time, told police he heard a loud bang resembling a car crash shortly after midnight. When he went to investigate, he saw flames erupting from a corner of the ground floor and smoke quickly filling the area.

“The building was locked, and no employees were inside at the time.”

Thawat added that the fire spread rapidly before fire engines arrived roughly 20 minutes later.

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | News by Thaiger

It is suspected the noise could have come from an electrical transformer explosion, although this has not been confirmed, reported KhaoSod.

Police say the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Forensic investigators and fire experts will conduct a thorough examination to determine how the blaze started.

In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off, and damage assessments are underway.

Police have not yet provided an estimate for the total cost of the destruction.

Latest Thailand News
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

23 seconds ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

17 minutes ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

30 minutes ago
Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

52 minutes ago
Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued

1 hour ago
Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

1 hour ago
Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough

2 hours ago
Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam

18 hours ago
Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar

18 hours ago
People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender

19 hours ago
Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case

19 hours ago
Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners

19 hours ago
Thief snatches Pattaya vendor&#8217;s gas cylinders in luxury car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thief snatches Pattaya vendor’s gas cylinders in luxury car

20 hours ago
Cathay Pacific sees Thailand rebound after rocky first half | Thaiger Aviation News

Cathay Pacific sees Thailand rebound after rocky first half

20 hours ago
Wanted fraud suspect arrested on Bangkok–Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Wanted fraud suspect arrested on Bangkok–Phuket bus

20 hours ago
TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal

21 hours ago
Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review

21 hours ago
Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears

21 hours ago
Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park

22 hours ago
Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer

22 hours ago
Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video)

22 hours ago
Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon

22 hours ago
Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy

23 hours ago
Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan

1 day ago
Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 22, 2025, 11:02 AM
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.