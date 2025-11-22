Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

A fire broke out at a car showroom in Bangkok during the early hours, damaging several vehicles and property before firefighters managed to control the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 1.51am today, November 22, at an Isuzu showroom located at the entrance of Rama II Soi 33 in the Bang Mod area of Chom Thong district.

Officers from Bang Mod Police Station received the alert and immediately dispatched fire crews from Chom Thong fire station along with rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

When emergency responders arrived, they found flames and thick black smoke pouring from the ground floor of the two-storey concrete building. Firefighters battled the blaze for over 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

Three vehicles parked inside, two pickup trucks and one SUV, were destroyed. Office furniture including counters, sofas, and tables, along with other assets, were also badly damaged. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Thawat Praphankul, a 68 year old security guard on duty at the time, told police he heard a loud bang resembling a car crash shortly after midnight. When he went to investigate, he saw flames erupting from a corner of the ground floor and smoke quickly filling the area.

“The building was locked, and no employees were inside at the time.”

Thawat added that the fire spread rapidly before fire engines arrived roughly 20 minutes later.

It is suspected the noise could have come from an electrical transformer explosion, although this has not been confirmed, reported KhaoSod.

Police say the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Forensic investigators and fire experts will conduct a thorough examination to determine how the blaze started.

In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off, and damage assessments are underway.

Police have not yet provided an estimate for the total cost of the destruction.