Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4

Published: November 21, 2025, 10:07 AM
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Bangkok this morning, prompting emergency crews to rescue a trapped family of four and battle the spreading flames.

The fire broke out at around 5.50am today, November 21, on Chakkraphet Road in the Wang Burapha Phirom subdistrict of Phra Nakhon district. Crews from Phu Khao Thong Fire Station rushed to the scene after receiving reports of flames erupting from the top floor of a commercial building.

Firefighters launched an urgent rescue operation upon arrival, evacuating four people trapped inside. Among the injured were a man and three women, confirmed to be a mother and her children.

“It started on the fourth floor, then spread quickly down the building,” one emergency responder at the scene reported.

Flames rapidly engulfed the upper levels and began creeping downwards. By 6.10am, fire crews reported that the blaze had already spread from the fourth to the second floor, with thick smoke pouring out of the third and fourth storeys.

Rescue teams battled to control the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby structures. The injured family members were treated at the scene before being transferred to the hospital for further care. Their current conditions have not yet been released.

While the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, officials are inspecting the site for any electrical faults or hazardous materials that may have contributed to the rapid spread.

Chakraphet Road, a busy route near the city’s popular Pak Khlong flower market, was closed off for several hours while emergency teams secured the area and ensured the fire was fully extinguished, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue personnel say the incident highlights the importance of fire safety measures in mixed-use buildings, especially in densely populated areas like Phra Nakhon.

In similar news, a Thai man died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Bangkok’s Udomsuk area while trying to escape a fire.

