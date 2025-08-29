Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

Pattaya’s famous Beach Road was turned into an impromptu party zone this week after a group of Indian tourists transformed a songthaew into their very own mobile nightclub, blasting Bollywood music and dancing under the neon glow of the city’s nightlife.

Videos posted online show the tourists standing on the back of the pickup truck, arms raised in the air, moving to the pounding beats as the Pattaya shoreline shimmered in the background. Pedestrians gathered to cheer them on, while curious drivers slowed to watch or film the spectacle.

One street vendor described the atmosphere as pure joy.

“This is what Pattaya is all about: fun and freedom.”

Many online viewers agreed, praising the group’s energy and carefree spirit.

Not everyone was impressed, however. Some locals and motorists criticised the group for blocking traffic and raising safety concerns.

“If an ambulance needed to get through, it would have been impossible,” complained a motorbike taxi driver.

Another social media user labelled it “chaos, not tourism.”

Still, others who witnessed the moment in person said it was infectious.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said one expat. “It was noisy, yes, but it was pure happiness. These guys were living their best holiday.”

Pattaya police confirmed they were aware of the incident. No arrests were made, but officers said they would monitor Beach Road more closely to prevent further disruptions. The tourists reportedly dispersed peacefully once the music stopped, according to Pattaya Mail.

The viral moment highlights Pattaya’s growing popularity among Indian tourists, who often visit the city for weddings, parties, and beachside celebrations. Local businesses say the influx has brought colour and vibrancy, but it also raises questions about how far the city can stretch its party-town reputation without compromising safety and public order.

For now, the songthaew street party will be remembered as one of those spontaneous Pattaya nights: loved by some, loathed by others, but impossible to ignore.