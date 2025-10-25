Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up

A multi-vehicle collision unfolded on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district, leaving one woman dead and 13 others injured after a taxi driver claimed to have blacked out behind the wheel.

The pile-up occurred around 5.40pm yesterday, October 24, near the entrance of Soi Pracha Uthit 21. Police from Rat Burana Police Station and emergency responders from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the scene following reports of a major road accident involving multiple vehicles and casualties.

At the site, wreckage was strewn across the two-lane road amid the cries of injured victims. First responders found a severely damaged green Subaru public bus, route 09, servicing Wat Thung Khru to Bang Pakok Market. Its roof had been torn off and several passengers were thrown onto the road, many suffering serious injuries. Rescue teams provided first aid before rushing victims to nearby hospitals.

Not far from the bus, a white Toyota pickup truck was discovered with heavy rear-end damage and a dented side door. A black Honda motorbike used for food delivery was also found overturned, its box flung aside, with the rider injured.

A short distance away, the offending taxi, a yellow sedan, had smashed into a white Honda Click motorcycle, pinning it against the pavement. The female rider sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at Bang Pakok Hospital. A sixth vehicle, a white Mitsubishi car, was also rear-ended in the chain collision.

In total, 14 people were injured. Eleven were sent to Suk Sawat Hospital, while the remaining were taken to Rat Burana Hospital, IMH Hospital, and Bang Pakok Hospital.

Suriya, a 46 year old bus driver, said he had slowed to allow vehicles to exit a nearby soi when the taxi slammed into the back of his vehicle, forcing it across the road and sparking the pile-up, reported KhaoSod.

The taxi driver, 64 year old Chaiphat, later told police he suddenly lost consciousness and had no memory of the incident but was “ready to accept responsibility.”

Police are continuing to investigate and will interview all involved parties to determine the cause of the crash before proceeding with legal action.