Huai Tong Bridge: A beautiful viewpoint in Phetchabun with a haunting past

What is the highest bridge in Thailand? The answer is this very landmark. Huai Tong Bridge, also known officially as Phor Khun Pha Muang Bridge, is the tallest reinforced concrete bridge in the country. More than just a feat of engineering, this bridge weaves together stunning landscapes, ancient history, modern infrastructure, and also has a haunting and tragic past.

Hid away in the misty highlands of Phetchabun province, northern Thailand, it’s a scenic viewpoint that offers panoramic views of lush green valleys and rolling mountains. But for those who know the story, Huai Tong Bridge is far more than a pretty destination, as it’s a historical marvel wrapped in layers of mystery and tragedy.

Where is Huai Tong Bridge?

The bridge connects the northern and northeastern regions in Lom Sak and is often travelled by those venturing through northern Thailand. It’s a critical link that enables safer travel through the formerly treacherous mountain roads.

To visit Huai Tong Bridge, the most straightforward route is via the aforementioned Highway 12. The bridge lies between the districts of Nakhon Thai and Lom Sak, making it an ideal stop if you’re heading toward Phu Thap Boek or Khao Kho, two other popular highland destinations in the region.

It’s a breathtaking drive, especially during the cool season when the landscape is blanketed in morning mist and the air feels crisp and refreshing. The bridge itself crosses a deep forested valley and connects travellers to some of the most spectacular mountain views in the country.

A bridge born out of danger

Before the bridge was constructed, this region was known for its narrow, winding, and often dangerous roads. Trucks and tour buses crawling up or down the sharp curves and steep inclines frequently ran into trouble, with accidents being sadly common.

To improve safety and boost connectivity, the Department of Highways initiated the construction of Huai Tong Bridge in 1970. The bridge officially opened to traffic in 1973. At its highest point, the structure stands about 50 metres above the valley floor, a staggering height that earned it the record as Thailand’s tallest concrete bridge.

Its official name, Phor Khun Pha Muang Bridge, pays tribute to a revered historical figure who played a key role in Thailand’s early unification but it is commonly referred to as Huai Tong Bridge.

A must-stop scenic spot

Today, Huai Tong Bridge is not only an important transportation route but also a beloved viewpoint and rest area for road trippers and motorcyclists alike. The bridge’s graceful curve across the gorge offers a spectacular contrast against the backdrop of rugged mountains and deep green forests, as can be seen in the video above from the Travel Thailand Tourism YouTube channel.

During Thailand’s rainy and winter seasons, this location becomes particularly magical. Morning fog often rolls in to cover the valleys, creating a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere perfect for photography and reflection. Many travellers pull over here to stretch their legs, grab a few snapshots, and soak in the surroundings.

The tragedies that haunt the bridge

Despite its beauty and usefulness, Huai Tong Bridge has also gained a darker reputation. On December 26, 2013, tragedy struck when a passenger bus travelling from Khon Kaen to Chiang Rai plunged off the bridge after failing to navigate a sharp turn. The accident claimed the lives of 29 people, with several others seriously injured.

Investigations later revealed that the bus was travelling too fast and couldn’t handle the curve. This event left a deep scar on the local community and became one of the most talked-about road accidents in Thai news that year.

Since then, the bridge has become the centre of numerous ghost stories and rumours of paranormal activity. Nearby villagers have reported hearing the sound of 10 to 20 footsteps crossing the bridge late at night, despite no one being there. Others claim to have seen shadowy figures or felt unexplained chills while driving across it after sunset.

One well-known story involves a traveller who posted scenic photos of the bridge after a family trip. Upon reviewing the images later at home, they noticed a mysterious figure dressed in white standing near one of the support columns, a person who hadn’t been there when the picture was taken.

Adding to the eerie reputation are old tales of murders and suicides. Some claim that the area was once used to dispose of bodies, which were only discovered later as skeletons. There have also been repeated incidents of individuals choosing the bridge as the site of their final moments, further fuelling its ghostly lore.

Locals sometimes whisper that the bridge is cursed, a place where spirits still linger. Some believe it seeks a substitute soul in exchange for those who were lost. For all its beauty and utility, it remains a place where sorrow lingers just beneath the surface that bringing out a lot of horror-themed stories that use the bridge as a setting, just like in this Thai video.

On more recent news, on September 9 of this year, the bridge was once again in the news after a man was reported to have jumped from the bridge. Rescue teams confirmed his death after recovering his body from a nearby stream.

A scientific perspective

Of course, not every incident here is tied to the supernatural. Road engineers and officials such as Highway Division Chief Prakit Sangthong have identified the area’s natural geography as a primary cause of accidents. The region’s steep inclines, sharp bends, and variable weather conditions make driving a challenge, especially for those unfamiliar with the terrain.

Increased traffic over the years has also stressed the road infrastructure and some drivers ignore speed limits or fail to adjust to the tricky conditions, leading to tragic outcomes. According to highway officials, addressing these challenges requires both infrastructural improvements and better public awareness.

A place of reflection

As with many places in Thailand, beauty and tragedy are intertwined. The bridge is a poignant reminder of both the country’s engineering progress and the importance of mindful travel. It asks visitors not just to admire, but to remember.

As an adventurous tourist, a photographer, or a casual traveller, Huai Tong Bridge deserves a place on your northern Thailand itinerary. Not only does it offer a beautiful and scenic view to some of the region’s most stunning scenery, but it also tells a deeper story, one that spans decades of history, emotion, and humanity.

If you’re planning a road trip through northern Thailand, especially during the cool season between November and February, Huai Tong Bridge is a must-see landmark that’s equal parts beautiful and thought-provoking.

