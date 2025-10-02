Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

Rescue efforts underway as victim’s body remains missing in river

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
98 1 minute read
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Jakapan JTmotorsound Facebook

A man died after being electrocuted by a hanging cable while trying to secure a drifting raft to a bridge over the Nan River in Uttaradit province.

The incident occurred yesterday morning, October 1, in Ban Dong village, Pichai district, when the man attempted to stop the fast-moving raft from being swept away by strong currents in the Nan River. In the process, he came into contact with an overhead power cable attached to a bridge, resulting in a fatal electric shock that sent him plunging into the river below.

The victim had been on board the runaway raft, which had reportedly broken loose upstream in Tha Mafueang subdistrict and was hurtling downstream. As the raft neared the bridge in Phaya Man subdistrict, the man made a desperate attempt to secure it using a rope.

In a horrifying twist, he accidentally touched a live high-voltage line hanging from the structure. Eyewitnesses watched in horror as sparks flew across his body, and he collapsed into the fast-moving waters, vanishing from sight.

The shocking moment was caught on video by Jakapan Chanthrathippayarak, chairman of the Taluk Krathiam subdistrict administration in neighbouring Phrom Phiram district of Phitsanulok province. Jakapan, who is also a rescue volunteer and business owner, said he had been alerted by officials in Pichai about the rogue raft heading toward his area and rushed to the scene in hopes of helping.

“The raft was moving very fast. The man tried to tie it to the bridge when he got shocked. I saw him fall and disappear.”

Emergency teams managed to recover the raft downstream along the Nan River’s banks, but as of press time, the man’s body has yet to be found.

Local rescue units are continuing the search, while officials are expected to investigate how the high-voltage cable came to hang in such a hazardous position across a public bridge.

Residents in the area have expressed concerns over the safety of infrastructure near waterways, especially during the rainy season when river levels rise and currents become treacherous, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials have urged the public to avoid making contact with bridge structures during floods or when attempting rescues without proper support.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.