Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

A motorbike collision in Pattaya late at night left two riders injured, one critically, after they crashed head-on while travelling along a local soi.

A 28 year old man is fighting for his life following a violent motorbike collision on Soi Nern Plub Wan in Pattaya last night. The crash left both riders injured, with one in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 10pm yesterday, November 18, near the entrance to Mab Yai Lia Soi 39/1. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation arrived to find a blue Honda Wave motorbike overturned in the middle of the road, its front end destroyed. Debris from the impact was scattered across the scene.

The rider, identified as 28 year old Somrak Inthanil, was discovered unconscious, suffering from multiple abrasions and severe trauma. Paramedics administered emergency first aid before rushing him to Patmakhun Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

The second rider, 30 year old Chakkrit Monthathip, was found conscious but injured. He had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike, which also sustained heavy front-end damage. Chakkrit was treated at the scene and later taken to the same hospital.

Witness Sirichai Inphuang told police that Chakkrit was travelling in his designated lane when Somrak unexpectedly crossed the centre line, resulting in a head-on collision, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers from Nongprue Police Station documented the scene and are now reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. Legal action will be taken once both riders are stable and able to provide formal statements.

