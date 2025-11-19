Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 19, 2025, 10:24 AM
Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A motorbike collision in Pattaya late at night left two riders injured, one critically, after they crashed head-on while travelling along a local soi.

A 28 year old man is fighting for his life following a violent motorbike collision on Soi Nern Plub Wan in Pattaya last night. The crash left both riders injured, with one in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 10pm yesterday, November 18, near the entrance to Mab Yai Lia Soi 39/1. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation arrived to find a blue Honda Wave motorbike overturned in the middle of the road, its front end destroyed. Debris from the impact was scattered across the scene.

The rider, identified as 28 year old Somrak Inthanil, was discovered unconscious, suffering from multiple abrasions and severe trauma. Paramedics administered emergency first aid before rushing him to Patmakhun Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

The second rider, 30 year old Chakkrit Monthathip, was found conscious but injured. He had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike, which also sustained heavy front-end damage. Chakkrit was treated at the scene and later taken to the same hospital.

Witness Sirichai Inphuang told police that Chakkrit was travelling in his designated lane when Somrak unexpectedly crossed the centre line, resulting in a head-on collision, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers from Nongprue Police Station documented the scene and are now reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. Legal action will be taken once both riders are stable and able to provide formal statements.

In another motorcycle accident that ended less fortunately, two motorcyclists were killed and another seriously injured in a collision on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

The crash happened around 7.30pm on November 11, on the stretch heading towards Chon Buri. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Bang Lamung Police arrived swiftly at the scene.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.