Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

City and sports leaders outline joint strategy for major event

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of ASEAN Hub Facebook

Bangkok officials met with Thailand’s sports authority to map out preparations and public relations plans as the capital readies to co-host the 2025 SEA Games.

At a meeting yesterday, September 18, at Bangkok City Hall, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) outlined their joint public relations strategy for the event. Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsangboon and SAT Governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee co-chaired the session.

Sanon said the city was committed to providing full support for the games. Preparations are focused on three areas: improving the Sanam Luang area, accelerating renovations at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng, and launching a comprehensive public relations and city decoration campaign.

He said that the BMA’s decoration plan aims to give Bangkok a festival atmosphere during the games, with volunteers, landmark decorations, and eco-friendly initiatives under the Green SEA Games theme.

Photo of the opening ceremony of the SEA Games Coordination Centre in July courtesy of Bangkok Post

Dr Kongsak stressed the importance of unified communication between the BMA and SAT. He called on the BMA to help spread information across various channels, including digital billboards, flags along key roads, and at landmarks such as BTS stations.

He also urged greater youth engagement.

“We want the BMA to promote the SEA Games through schools, networks, and communities to inspire young people.”

The Bangkok Public Relations Office has prepared a three-phase operational plan. From July to November, the focus will be on building awareness and readiness. In December, the campaign will shift to encouraging participation and presenting a positive international image. Finally, from December into January next year, the emphasis will be on summarising results and fostering national pride.

Photo courtesy of Saigon Thethao Online

The SAT presented its wider communications plan for both the SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games, with activities designed to build excitement nationwide. These include road shows, troop caravans across the four host provinces, public signage around venues, and extensive digital campaigns, according to The Standard.

Sports influencers will also be recruited to create content and rally support for Thai athletes.

Senior officials from the Culture, Sports and Tourism, Environment, and Public Works departments, along with the Public Relations Office and BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal, also joined the meeting.

