Pattaya taxi rider praised after helping disabled foreigner on blocked footpath

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 3:58 PM
159 1 minute read
Pattaya taxi rider praised after helping disabled foreigner on blocked footpath | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา and แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider made headlines after helping a disabled foreign man in Pattaya when a street light pole blocked a footpath and prevented a wheelchair from passing.

A video of the incident circulated on Thai social media this week, showing the rider stopping his motorcycle to assist a foreign couple. The foreign man, who has a disability affecting his legs, is seen holding onto a street light pole to stand while waiting to return to his wheelchair.

The rider, later identified as 33 year old Fan, told Channel 7 he was on his way to pick up a passenger when he noticed the foreign man struggling because his wheelchair could not pass the area due to the street light blocking the footpath.

Fan said the foreign man stood up and held the street light while a foreign woman, believed to be his girlfriend, tried to move the wheelchair through a small gap on the footpath.

Foreign wheelchair user blocked by street light pole on footpath
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

He said he then lifted the wheelchair and moved it past the street light. The couple were then able to continue their journey, crossing the road to the other side.

Channel 7 reported the incident happened on Central Pattaya Road and involved a new LED street light installed last year. The city installed about 4,000 new lights, with some placed in the middle of footpaths where space is limited.

Thai social media users praised Fan for helping, while others questioned officials about universal design facilities and the narrow footpaths. Some called for improvements to make public spaces accessible for everyone.

Related Articles
Street light pole blocks Pattaya footpath
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A similar issue was reported in Bangkok last week, when a disabled man in a wheelchair was rejected by public buses. A video of the incident showed the man moving his wheelchair onto the road to block a bus, forcing the driver to stop and allow him to board.

The man said in the video that he had been refused twice before taking action. He said the driver and ticket staff appeared dissatisfied after picking him up, suggesting they were unwilling to serve passengers with disabilities.

The incident led to criticism of the bus company, which issued an apology and said it would reprimand staff who rejected disabled passengers.

Latest Thailand News
AEROTHAI says 1,000+ Middle East flights to Thailand cancelled | Thaiger Business News

AEROTHAI says 1,000+ Middle East flights to Thailand cancelled

18 minutes ago
5 monks criticised for enjoying banana boat in Bueng Kan reservoir | Thaiger Thailand News

5 monks criticised for enjoying banana boat in Bueng Kan reservoir

37 minutes ago
Activist leads petition opposing non-Thai student admissions policy | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist leads petition opposing non-Thai student admissions policy

1 hour ago
Thinking about a property sales career? Here is how much real estate agents earn in Thailand and what it takes to succeed in 2026 | Thaiger Property

Thinking about a property sales career? Here is how much real estate agents earn in Thailand and what it takes to succeed in 2026

2 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider praised after helping disabled foreigner on blocked footpath | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider praised after helping disabled foreigner on blocked footpath

2 hours ago
Heatstroke leaves footballer in coma during Korat sports event | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Heatstroke leaves footballer in coma during Korat sports event

2 hours ago
Thai man warns of petrol scam after paying 40,000 and getting water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man warns of petrol scam after paying 40,000 and getting water

3 hours ago
YouTube removes AI crypto scam ad impersonating Bitkub CEO | Thaiger Business News

YouTube removes AI crypto scam ad impersonating Bitkub CEO

3 hours ago
1,000 trucks assemble in Chon Buri in fuel shortage protest | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

1,000 trucks assemble in Chon Buri in fuel shortage protest

3 hours ago
Thai man accused of raping motorcycle crash victim | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man accused of raping motorcycle crash victim

4 hours ago
Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief | Thaiger Business News

Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief

4 hours ago
Chicken rice shop left with 100 boxes after customer refuses delivery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chicken rice shop left with 100 boxes after customer refuses delivery

6 hours ago
Influencer questions condo security after heavy safe with gold bar missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer questions condo security after heavy safe with gold bar missing

6 hours ago
Intruder detained after entering Moo Deng&#8217;s enclosure | Thaiger Crime News

Intruder detained after entering Moo Deng’s enclosure

7 hours ago
Phuket van crash kills Russian woman, injures 11 others | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van crash kills Russian woman, injures 11 others

7 hours ago
Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani

7 hours ago
British man found dead in drainage canal near Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British man found dead in drainage canal near Phuket beach

8 hours ago
Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s property market in 2026 and how to buy a condo during the US-Iran war | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s property market in 2026 and how to buy a condo during the US-Iran war

8 hours ago
Energy chief apologises for petrol station delays, says fuel sufficient | Thaiger Business News

Energy chief apologises for petrol station delays, says fuel sufficient

1 day ago
Thailand is walking into a carbon trap and nobody’s talking about it | Thaiger Opinion

Thailand is walking into a carbon trap and nobody’s talking about it

1 day ago
Medical staff protest at Chiang Rai hospital over 12-hour shifts | Thaiger Thailand Protest News

Medical staff protest at Chiang Rai hospital over 12-hour shifts

1 day ago
Police tries to shut down free youth boxing lessons in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police tries to shut down free youth boxing lessons in Phetchabun

1 day ago
Five guards questioned after assault on foreign tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Five guards questioned after assault on foreign tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G launch in Thailand with prices, specs, and full AI features | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G launch in Thailand with prices, specs, and full AI features

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 3:58 PM
159 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.