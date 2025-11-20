Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

A Thai House committee reviewing controversial border MoUs with Cambodia is seeking more time to decide whether to recommend their cancellation.

A parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing two controversial memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Thailand and Cambodia is requesting a 30-day extension as it struggles to sift through a mountain of evidence. The current deadline is December 3, but committee chair Saritpong Kiewkhong, a Bhumjaithai Party MP for Krabi, says the team needs more time to finalise its findings.

The MoUs in question, known as MoU 43 and MoU 44, were signed in 2000 and 2001 and relate to land and maritime boundaries. Critics, especially nationalist groups, argue that the agreements have compromised Thailand’s territorial integrity and made border resolution more difficult.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has voiced support for a national referendum to determine whether the agreements should be scrapped. However, critics argue that such a move could inflame tensions and highlight the difficulty of conducting effective public outreach to ensure voters are well-informed.

Nikorn Chamnong of the Chartthaipattana Party is heading a working group focused on verifying technical details and evidence.

“The committee will perform its duty and submit its recommendations. Whether the government chooses to act on them is entirely up to the Cabinet.”

Saritpong also acknowledged deep divisions within the committee.

“The disagreements stem from conflicting interpretations, incomplete data, and assumptions built up over decades, not from clear right or wrong answers.”

One of the core issues under review involves conflicting views over how boundaries in disputed highland areas should be interpreted, whether they should follow cliff edges or watershed ridges.

Saritpong said that while opponents of the MoUs argue that cancellation could damage Thailand’s legal credibility, supporters claim Cambodia has breached the terms, giving Thailand a legal opening to annul the deals, according to Bangkok Post.

He welcomed the government’s plan to hold public debates, particularly in the seven border provinces, saying it was a chance to educate and engage voters.

“What Thailand gains is a better-informed public,” he said, calling it a step towards more inclusive democratic processes.

“Do not let disagreements become ammunition for Cambodia on the international stage.”