2-metre crocodile crossing road sparks panic in central Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 2-metre crocodile was spotted crossing a road in the village of Nonmu, Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, causing panic among the residents. The reptile appeared yesterday evening, August 5, and disappeared into the darkness, prompting local authorities to launch a search to capture it due to potential safety concerns.

Eyewitnesses reported being shocked and immediately stopping their vehicles as the large crocodile slowly made its way across the road. One resident managed to record a video of the crocodile with their phone as it ambled into the night. The sight of a live crocodile crossing the road left the entire village in a state of alarm.

Tanongchai Kamngok, a volunteer from the Satjaphuttham Kabinburi Rescue Unit, explained that his friend Tik, also a volunteer from the same foundation, was the first to see the crocodile. Tik attempted to capture the crocodile to relocate it to the district’s fisheries centre but was unsuccessful due to the lack of proper equipment.

“When we tried to catch the crocodile, we realised we didn’t have the necessary tools.”

The crocodile escaped into the nearby fields, making it difficult to apprehend.

This morning, the rescue unit volunteers planned to return to the area with appropriate equipment to trap the crocodile and remove it from the vicinity. The location where the crocodile was spotted is densely populated, raising concerns about the safety of the residents.

The unexpected appearance of the crocodile has left the village on edge, with local authorities urging residents to exercise caution. The search and capture operation is being treated with urgency to prevent any potential harm.

The origin of the crocodile remains unknown, adding an element of mystery to the situation. Officials are investigating how the reptile ended up in the area, as crocodiles are not typically found in the village, reported KhaoSod.