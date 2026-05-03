Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 5:40 PM
50 1 minute read
Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from ศูนย์วิทยุบรรเทาภัยป้อมพระจุล

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a helicopter crashed and caught fire near a BTS maintenance centre in Samut Prakan at about 9.10am today, May 3.

Rescue workers, ambulances, and first aid equipment were sent to the scene to assist the injured and transfer them to nearby hospitals.

Officials sealed off the area around the crash site to prevent further danger and support the operation. They also began checking which organisation the helicopter belonged to and what caused the crash.

Two people were injured after a private helicopter crashed and caught fire near a BTS maintenance centre in Samut Prakan.
Photo via Thairath

According to rescue workers who first reached the scene, the helicopter belonged to a private factory. It was a small two-seat Guimbal Cabri G2, made in France and commonly used for private flight training and aerial photography.

DailyNews reported that the crash site was about 100 to 200 metres from the private factory’s landing area, near the BTS maintenance centre.

The helicopter reportedly caught fire after the crash and firefighters took about one hour to bring the blaze under control. The aircraft was almost completely burned, with only the tail section remaining.

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The two people inside the helicopter, a pilot and a mechanic, sustained minor injuries and were able to walk normally. One of them showed rescue workers a video clip of the helicopter descending before the incident.

Initial information suggested the helicopter may have struck grass or another obstruction while in the process of landing, causing it to lose balance and crash.

Relevant agencies are continuing to investigate the facts and the exact cause of the crash.

Elsewhere, reports of a helicopter crash near Sikarin Hospital in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, caused confusion and chaos during the Hat Yai floods after local police confirmed receiving a report about the accident, while another government agency dismissed the claim as fake news.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 5:40 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.