Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout

A man was arrested in Phuket on April 27 for allegedly carrying a slow loris, a protected wild animal, and offering tourists paid photo opportunities in Karon.

Officers from the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area, Karon Police Station, local officials, and Phuket MP Chalermpong Sangdee inspected the area after receiving complaints that protected wildlife was being used for tourist photos.

During the inspection, officers found the suspect in possession of one slow loris, also known in Thai as a nang ai. He was also carrying a shoulder bag, a metal hook tool, and two knives.

Officials said the man attempted to attack officers as they moved in to arrest him. He was then restrained and taken into custody.

The suspect faces charges of possessing protected wildlife without permission under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Acts of 2019 and 1992. The offence carries a maximum fine of 500,000 baht or up to five years in prison.

Officials said illegal possession of protected wildlife is a serious offence and that the arrest was part of efforts to enforce wildlife protection laws and protect Thailand’s natural resources.

Thairath reported that the slow loris was sent to the Phang Nga Wildlife Breeding Centre for rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), slow lorises are protected nocturnal primates found in South and Southeast Asia.

They are known for their large eyes and slow movement, and are the world’s only venomous primates, producing a toxin from glands under their arms when threatened.

In the wild, they live mainly in trees and rarely come down to the forest floor. Wildlife groups say the species is often targeted for illegal tourist photo schemes because of its small size and distinctive appearance.

Similarly, in an earlier incident, officials were searching for a man accused of charging tourists 200 to 300 baht to take photos with a slow loris at a Phuket Beach. The head of the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area in Thalang said police were aware of the case and were trying to track down the man.