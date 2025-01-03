Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Published: 15:44, 03 January 2025
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan
A Thai man sexually assaulted a female dancer and pulled her off the stage during a performance in the Isaan province of Nong Khai, resulting in her sustaining an injury.

The Mor Lam performance band, Kwanjai Phet Udon, shared a video of the incident on its official Facebook page to seek justice for the dancer and raise awareness among audiences about the importance of respecting performers and preventing similar incidents. The post stated…

“Respecting artists and team members is the simplest thing to do. Please have sympathy for us and others in this industry. Jane (the victim) is now safe. She initially experienced pain in her shoulder, head, and ankle. We provided her with first aid before sending her to a hospital. Her condition has improved significantly. Thank you for everyone’s encouragement.”

In the video, Jane, dressed in a vivid blue dancer’s costume, can be seen being pulled by a member of the audience. Despite her attempts to free herself, she failed and suddenly fell off the stage, leaving the other performers in shock.

At one point in the footage, the audience, believed to be a man, appeared to attempt to touch her private parts, but Jane managed to protect herself.

Thai man attempted to sexual assault danger nd pulled her off stage
Photo via Facebook/ หมอลำซิ่งขวัญใจเพชรอุดร

No legal action

The leader of the band, 24 year old Arunroj “Beer” Thaviwit, spoke to ThaiRath about the incident yesterday, December 2. Beer revealed that the incident occurred at around 11pm on December 30 at a private event in Nong Khai.

According to Beer, the suspect requested to hold Jane’s hand and offered her tips. Jane sat down to accept the money and hold his hand, but he unexpectedly pulled her off the stage. Beer disclosed that the event organiser contacted him and offered Jane 5,000 baht in compensation.

Thai dancer injured after being pulled off stage
Photo via Facebook/ หมอลำซิ่งขวัญใจเพชรอุดร

Another band leader, 19 year old Wittaya Chuaykamchoo, told the media that the band usually employed security guards to monitor the front of the stage. However, the guards were occupied with another performer’s team behind the stage when the incident occurred.

Wittaya emphasised that the incident was not related to the dancers’ revealing costumes, noting that it is common for Mor Lam dancers to wear such attire.

Morlam band leaders seek respect from audience after dancer fell off stage
Photo via ThaiRath

Wittaya expressed hope that other event organisers would take this incident as a warning and implement measures to protect performers, preventing similar occurrences in the future.

Many Thai netizens urged the band to pursue legal action against the audience member responsible. They argued that 5,000 baht in compensation was inadequate given the injuries and health risks Jane endured.

