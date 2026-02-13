Thai masseuse in Germany sued for providing ‘special service’ without consent

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 13, 2026, 4:47 PM
91 1 minute read
Thai masseuse in Germany sued for providing ‘special service’ without consent | Thaiger
Photo by Olaf Wagner via B.Z.

A Thai masseuse in Germany has to pay €1,000 in compensation to a male client after she sexually assaulted him by providing “special services” without consent.

The complainant, a 26 year old German software engineer, identified only as Ben, reported the sexual assault to police two days after it occurred at a massage shop on Osloer Straße in Berlin. The Thai masseuse was identified as 53 year old Sukanya.

Ben told local news outlet B.Z. that he booked a back massage by phone and visited the shop alone. He said he felt reassured by a sign at the premises stating there was “no happy ending” service.

Media reports included a photograph of the sign on the shop door, which stated in German, “no erotic service, medical service only.”

Ben said he was taken to a massage room where Sukanya asked him to remove his trousers. He said he found the request unusual but assumed it was to prevent his clothing from getting oil on it.

German man sues Thai masseuse over sexual massage
Photo by Olaf Wagner via B.Z.

According to Ben, Sukanya initially carried out the requested back massage before moving her hands to his thighs, buttocks and genitals. He said she later told him to lie on his back, tapped his genitals twice, and then pointed to her mouth to ask whether he wanted “special service.” Ben said he refused.

Ben stated that he did not have the courage to stop Sukanya or confront her at the shop. He said he went home and showered for almost two hours, and later reported the sexual assault to police after two days.

Related Articles
Thai massage
Photo by skynesher via Canva

During the court proceedings, Sukanya said she believed the client wanted an erotic massage. She apologised to Ben in person, and the two sides reached an agreement. The court ordered her to pay €1,000 compensation within six months.

Thai social media users criticised Sukanya, with some saying the case damaged the image of Thailand and Thai massage. Others said such incidents undermine Thai masseuses who provide medical massage services to clients.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

14 seconds ago
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability | Thaiger Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

33 minutes ago
Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes | Thaiger Thailand News

Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

54 minutes ago
Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

2 hours ago
Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual | Thaiger Thailand News

Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

2 hours ago
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

2 hours ago
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

3 hours ago
Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

4 hours ago
46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits | Thaiger Thailand News

46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

4 hours ago
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

6 hours ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence | Thaiger Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

6 hours ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry | Thaiger Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

6 hours ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

6 hours ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

7 hours ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

7 hours ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

7 hours ago
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage | Thaiger Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

24 hours ago
Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

1 day ago
Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures | Thaiger Thailand News

Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

1 day ago
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

1 day ago
Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

1 day ago
Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 13, 2026, 4:47 PM
91 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.