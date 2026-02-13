Thai masseuse in Germany sued for providing ‘special service’ without consent

A Thai masseuse in Germany has to pay €1,000 in compensation to a male client after she sexually assaulted him by providing “special services” without consent.

The complainant, a 26 year old German software engineer, identified only as Ben, reported the sexual assault to police two days after it occurred at a massage shop on Osloer Straße in Berlin. The Thai masseuse was identified as 53 year old Sukanya.

Ben told local news outlet B.Z. that he booked a back massage by phone and visited the shop alone. He said he felt reassured by a sign at the premises stating there was “no happy ending” service.

Media reports included a photograph of the sign on the shop door, which stated in German, “no erotic service, medical service only.”

Ben said he was taken to a massage room where Sukanya asked him to remove his trousers. He said he found the request unusual but assumed it was to prevent his clothing from getting oil on it.

According to Ben, Sukanya initially carried out the requested back massage before moving her hands to his thighs, buttocks and genitals. He said she later told him to lie on his back, tapped his genitals twice, and then pointed to her mouth to ask whether he wanted “special service.” Ben said he refused.

Ben stated that he did not have the courage to stop Sukanya or confront her at the shop. He said he went home and showered for almost two hours, and later reported the sexual assault to police after two days.

During the court proceedings, Sukanya said she believed the client wanted an erotic massage. She apologised to Ben in person, and the two sides reached an agreement. The court ordered her to pay €1,000 compensation within six months.

Thai social media users criticised Sukanya, with some saying the case damaged the image of Thailand and Thai massage. Others said such incidents undermine Thai masseuses who provide medical massage services to clients.