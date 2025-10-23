Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

Ex-minister vows legal action against false claims targeting him and his family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
408 2 minutes read
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการคลัง : Ministry of Finance

The finance minister resigned from his position yesterday, October 22, after 33 days of working due to an accusation of involvement in the call centre scam network based in Cambodia.

The Minister of Finance, Vorapak Tanyawong, who is the former president of Krung Thai Bank, recently joined the government under the lead of the Prime Minister (PM) Anutin Charnvirakul on September 19.

The newly appointed minister recently faced allegations of involvement in the scam network. He was accused of having close ties with a South African national named Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, and the Cambodian president of BIC Group Yim Leak.

Both Ben Smith and Yim Leak have been listed under US sanctions. Yim Leak is suspected of facilitating scam operations and money laundering through his banking businesses, while Ben Smith has been accused of acting as a coordinator for money laundering, human trafficking, and other illegal activities linked to the scam network.

Recently, Ben Smith publicly denied all allegations, stating that his career was clean and honest. He also filed a defamation lawsuit against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, demanding 100 million baht in compensation.

Finance minister denies scam involvement
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการคลัง : Ministry of Finance

Despite his denial of the accusations, Vorapak resigned from his post. Following his resignation, the former minister released an official statement to explain his decision and defend himself against the allegations.

Vorapak admitted that he knows Ben Smith, as their children attend the same school. However, he insisted he had no knowledge of Smith’s business dealings or his connection with Yim Leak.

Related Articles

The ex-minister also admitted that he had met Yim Leak in the past but stressed that he had never worked for him or received any benefits from the Cambodian businessman. He further rejected claims that his wife received cryptocurrency payments from the alleged network.

Thai minister resigns after scam accusation
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการคลัง : Ministry of Finance

Vorapak strongly denied all allegations, emphasising that he had always maintained transparency and integrity throughout his 30-year career in the financial sector.

The former minister said he had worked tirelessly to drive Thailand’s economic and fiscal policies despite the limited time of the current government. However, he decided to step down to avoid his personal matters becoming a burden or distraction for the administration.

At the end of the conference, he expressed his willingness to cooperate with any investigation and vowed to take legal action against those who had spread false information about him and his family.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

19 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

23 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

39 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
408 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.