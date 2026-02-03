Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

A foreign man drew widespread attention on social media after posting footage showing wastewater being discharged into the sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, prompting an investigation by Thai authorities.

The foreign man, believed to be a French national, Herve Dejean, shared a video and several photos of wastewater pools on Jomtien Beach on his Facebook account on Sunday, February 2, with a caption read…

“Again today. It is a pity that nobody care of environment. Pollution near a zone for swimmers… Jomtien Beach in front of D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel. Please share it to people who can help.”

In the video, a yellow truck can be seen discharging dark liquid into a pond on the beach. Several wastewater ponds were visible in the area, with hoses apparently carrying the polluted water directly into the sea. Beachgoers were seen watching the situation in confusion, and no one entered the water nearby.

Dejean later stated that this was not the first time he had witnessed such activity at the same location. He said a similar incident had occurred on September 20.

After the post gained traction among Thai netizens, a Thai man commented on the post, identifying himself as a representative of BM Jet Service, the company that owned the yellow truck seen in the footage.

According to the company’s website, BM Jet Service provides rental services for chemical sludge and mud suction trucks, as well as industrial waste disposal services.

The company representative claimed that BM Jet Service had only rented the vehicle to another contractor responsible for a landscape improvement project at the beach. He insisted that the company was not responsible for disposing of wastewater in this case and had no involvement in releasing wastewater into the sea.

The public backlash prompted officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to investigate the matter.

Authorities reported that the contractor carrying out the landscape project had discovered a large accumulation of wastewater in the drainage system, which was obstructing construction work. Workers then pumped the wastewater out of the system and released it into the sea.

Officials confirmed that the contractor was ordered to suspend work immediately. Environmental specialists were also instructed to collect seawater samples for laboratory analysis to assess water quality and determine the environmental impact.

Meanwhile, Porramate Ngampichate, Mayor of Pattaya, announced on his official Facebook page that Pattaya City filed a formal complaint against the contractor for releasing wastewater and polluting natural water sources. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station will proceed with legal action as investigations continue.