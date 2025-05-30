Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

A confrontation occurred at a renowned temple in Udon Thani’s Mueang district, where a monk and a local man engaged in a physical altercation. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, prompting public concern.

The video shows a man in a black shirt restraining another man, while a monk uses his feet and fists against him. A woman recording the video can be heard urging the monk to stop, threatening to post the video online if he continues. The incident took place during a funeral ceremony at the temple.

Reporters visited the temple and spoke with the monk involved, referred to as Yaim. He explained that Tong, a local, frequently entered the temple to steal items. According to Yaim, the conflict began when he encountered Tong in his quarters. Tong allegedly attacked first, prompting Yaim to retaliate. The altercation drew the attention of funeral attendees, who intervened to separate the two.

Yaim expressed his frustration over the situation, stating that monks should not engage in violence unless provoked. He stated that he has resided at the temple for 29 years and usually tries to resolve conflicts verbally.

The temple’s deacon offered additional context. On the day of the incident, the temple was hosting a funeral, and Tong was found in the monk’s quarters as the monk returned to fetch a missing piece of ceremonial attire. The confrontation escalated from a verbal disagreement to physical violence.

Tong, approximately 30 years old, is a familiar figure in the village, often relying on the temple for food and shelter. Despite being provided for by the monks, he occasionally resorted to theft, including stealing from the temple. He had previously injured Yaim in a separate incident, but no formal complaint was filed, reported KhaoSod.

The community hopes to avoid escalating the situation further, recognising that neither party should have resorted to physical violence. Currently, no legal action has been taken to prevent the matter from escalating.