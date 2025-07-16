Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

112,601 households registered for annual waste stickers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
254 2 minutes read
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a new waste-separation campaign named This House Doesn’t Mix Waste. This initiative encourages city residents to sort their waste correctly in exchange for discounts on trash collection fees.

Registration for the campaign starts on August 1, with the official rollout scheduled for October. The programme involves collaboration with the private sector and offers exclusive benefits to participants.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced the 80-day countdown yesterday, July 15, for the implementation of a new waste-collection fee system.

Participants can register either individually or as part of a group. Individual registration is available for properties generating no more than 20 litres of waste daily, including single-family homes, housing estates, and condominiums or flats without juristic persons. Registrations can be completed via the BKK Waste Pay mobile app or website.

Group registration is open to residents of housing estates, condominium buildings with juristic persons, and communities with juristic persons, provided each unit adheres to the same daily waste limit.

Programme guidelines require that each group set up a centralised waste-collection area divided into four categories: food waste, recyclables, hazardous waste, and general waste. The registration process involves submitting documentation detailing the waste separation setup and collection procedures.

If a housing estate or community lacks a designated waste-separation area or does not register as a group, individual households or units can still register independently using the same platform.

Related Articles

For those without smartphones, registration can be completed with visiting officials or at the Sanitation and Public Parks Division of local district offices.

Early registration has been available since January 14. Participants will receive notifications via the app on August 1, prompting them to upload photos of proper waste separation before the new fee structure is implemented.

By July 14, a total of 112,601 households had registered. These households will receive a sticker identifying them as a non-mixed waste household, valid for one year. Additionally, they will receive a green bag for food waste collection and a monthly fee reduction from 60 baht to 20 baht, with random checks conducted to ensure compliance, Bangkok Post reported.

Residents must be prepared to submit new evidence following any complaints. Non-compliance will lead to a six-month suspension of the discount, after which participants can reapply.

Once registered and mapped on the app, waste collection teams can effectively locate collection points, enhancing service quality. Residents can also report waste-related issues through the Traffy Fondue complaint platform.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

5 minutes ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

15 minutes ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

22 minutes ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

46 minutes ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

56 minutes ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

2 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

2 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

2 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

3 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

3 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

3 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

3 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

4 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

4 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

4 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

4 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

4 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

5 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

5 hours ago
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

20 hours ago
Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks Bangkok News

Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks

20 hours ago
Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village Phuket News

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

20 hours ago
Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030 Bangkok News

Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
254 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x