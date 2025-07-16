Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a new waste-separation campaign named This House Doesn’t Mix Waste. This initiative encourages city residents to sort their waste correctly in exchange for discounts on trash collection fees.

Registration for the campaign starts on August 1, with the official rollout scheduled for October. The programme involves collaboration with the private sector and offers exclusive benefits to participants.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced the 80-day countdown yesterday, July 15, for the implementation of a new waste-collection fee system.

Participants can register either individually or as part of a group. Individual registration is available for properties generating no more than 20 litres of waste daily, including single-family homes, housing estates, and condominiums or flats without juristic persons. Registrations can be completed via the BKK Waste Pay mobile app or website.

Group registration is open to residents of housing estates, condominium buildings with juristic persons, and communities with juristic persons, provided each unit adheres to the same daily waste limit.

Programme guidelines require that each group set up a centralised waste-collection area divided into four categories: food waste, recyclables, hazardous waste, and general waste. The registration process involves submitting documentation detailing the waste separation setup and collection procedures.

If a housing estate or community lacks a designated waste-separation area or does not register as a group, individual households or units can still register independently using the same platform.

Loading…

For those without smartphones, registration can be completed with visiting officials or at the Sanitation and Public Parks Division of local district offices.

Early registration has been available since January 14. Participants will receive notifications via the app on August 1, prompting them to upload photos of proper waste separation before the new fee structure is implemented.

By July 14, a total of 112,601 households had registered. These households will receive a sticker identifying them as a non-mixed waste household, valid for one year. Additionally, they will receive a green bag for food waste collection and a monthly fee reduction from 60 baht to 20 baht, with random checks conducted to ensure compliance, Bangkok Post reported.

Residents must be prepared to submit new evidence following any complaints. Non-compliance will lead to a six-month suspension of the discount, after which participants can reapply.

Once registered and mapped on the app, waste collection teams can effectively locate collection points, enhancing service quality. Residents can also report waste-related issues through the Traffy Fondue complaint platform.