Fire engulfs Rangsit grassland, dangerously close to gas pipeline

Photo via KhaoSod

A fire engulfed over 100 rai of grassland in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, with smoke billowing into the sky, causing anxiety among residents due to its proximity to a gas pipeline. Firefighters worked to control the blaze and create firebreaks yesterday, April 26, at around 1pm.

The Rangsit Municipality Fire Radio Centre in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province, received a report of a fire in a grass and reed field, which threatened nearby homes along Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Soi 17 in Prachatipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district. Three fire engines from the Rangsit Municipality were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the fire was found raging over an area exceeding 100 rai, with dense black smoke covering the sky. The flames and smoke were dangerously close to residential areas, exacerbated by strong winds. Additionally, the fire’s proximity to a nearby garbage dump irritated residents.

The dry reeds and hay within the area allowed the fire to spread rapidly. The presence of gas pipelines nearby only compounded the safety concerns among the community. Firefighters continued to use water to prevent the flames from reaching residential properties.

Air Force Sergeant Major First Class Sirisak Iamsa-ard explained that the area, covering several hundred rai, is privately owned and consists mainly of reeds. It was formerly an old orange grove, and the white flags visible mark the route of the PTT gas pipeline.

Fires of this nature are hazardous, particularly in reed-filled areas. The cause of the fire is suspected to be either friction and heat from dry grass or human activity, such as fishermen setting fires, reported KhaoSod.

Photo via KhaoSod

In related fire news, a devastating fire ravaged the three-storey warehouse of the Thai Human Imagery Museum in Nakhon Chaisri district, Nakhon Pathom province, causing substantial damage estimated at over 10 million baht.

The fire broke out on April 23, destroying the warehouse, although the museum’s exhibition space, featuring lifelike sculptures of Buddhist monks, former kings, and scenes from Thailand’s past, remained unharmed.

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

