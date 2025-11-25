Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home Under Central Retail roll out grand ‘Carnival Nutcracker’ Christmas décor universe

Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home, Under Central Retail, the leading retailer of construction materials and home products, are ringing in the 2025 festive season with the launch of their Grand Christmas Decoration Universe. Presented under the theme Carnival Nutcracker, the campaign transforms every store into a one-stop Christmas décor destination, offering over 2,000 Christmas items, from premium fresh-cut trees imported from Canada to specially designed ornaments, gifts, and lighting, to bring warmth and celebration to every home and business.

Chutiporn Kongcharoensuk, Head of Marketing of CRC Thaiwatsadu Company Limited under Central Retail, stated…

“Decoration demand in Thailand is growing steadily, and in particular, our officially imported premium Canadian fresh-cut Christmas trees, where we have been the exclusive importer for the past seven years, continue to resonate strongly with both household and commercial segments, with combined annual sales of over 1,000 units and a continuous trend of increasing growth every year.”

This year, we have increased extra-large 12-foot sizes specifically for corporate, hotel and mall clients. Early reservation levels reflect strong upfront demand for a natural and distinctive seasonal atmosphere.”

“In parallel, Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home have significantly expanded their Christmas assortment to offer even greater variety across all key categories, ranging from Fresh-Cut Trees, Wreaths & Garlands, and Ornament Hangings to LED Lighting, Décor & Gifts, and Music Boxes.”

“All items are presented under the vibrant Carnival Nutcracker theme. This is all under the theme with the importation of over 241 new decorative items, including the famous Nutcracker soldier dolls available in various sizes, bringing the total number of items to over 2,000, reinforcing their image as the ultimate home destination for Thai consumers.”

“When it comes to Christmas decorations, Thaiwatsadu and BnBHome remain the go-to destination trusted by customers for its quality, variety, and truly complete home solutions.”

“The concept goes beyond a retail sale event: the companies aim to elevate the Christmas season into a meaningful “seasonal experience” that delivers emotional and economic value. Through immersive, inspiration-filled shopping environments, we have created “ChristmasZone” display environments in stores, where customers can explore decorating ideas and enjoy seamless, one-stop service.

“This initiative reflects the ongoing trust customers place in the quality and premium standard of Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home’s festive collections year after year.”

9 Festive Product Categories

Starting with the highlight of the Christmas tree category, the premium Canadian Balsam Fir fresh-cut tree, grown in Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia and certified organic for commercial use and safe for all family members.

Features include its signature fresh fragrance, full and balanced foliage on all four sides, and sturdy branch structure suitable for heavy ornamentation. To preserve quality, transport is executed in refrigerated containers at –1 °C over 38 to 45 days to Thailand.

The fresh trees are available in four sizes (6- 8-10-12 feet), serving both residential and commercial spaces. Every tree comes with a stand and will be available across 28 locations nationwide, with delivery beginning from November 25 onwards.

Customers in 16 provinces, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Phuket, can also enjoy free delivery within a 50-kilometre radius. As a philanthropic gesture, Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home will donate 50 Thai baht per tree sold to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of H.M. the Queen.

In addition to premium fresh trees, Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home offer a diverse range of artificial Christmas trees designed to suit every space and style. From classic green to snow-white tones, and from full-bodied to slim silhouettes, each design is crafted for easy assembly and convenient mobility, perfect for both residential and commercial settings.

For larger spaces, full-sized on-floor trees add a touch of elegance and grandeur, while those with limited room can opt for compact on-table trees. These mini trees come as complete sets, including small decorative accessories in one ready-to-use pack, which is ideal for office desks, condos, or cosy nooks, bringing festive charm even to the smallest spaces. To ensure stability and a polished finish, Thaiwatsadu also offers professional-grade tree bases, allowing for secure, stylish installations every time.

Next in the lineup is the Decor Collection, which completes the festive tree experience with the brand’s signature Carnival Nutcracker concept. Highlighted items include Party Décor featuring classic life‑sized Nutcracker figurines (30cm to 120 cm), climbing Santa‑Claus props perfect for shopfronts or photo spots, along with luxurious resin and glass ornaments.

The collection also extends to Ornament Wreaths & Garlands, offering a wide variety of hanging decorations, from pine garlands, tinsel, bows, and ribbons to star, bell, and multicoloured shimmering ball ornaments, bringing festive vibrance to every corner of the home.

The festive ambience continues with a wide array of LED Lighting, featuring string lights, fairy lights, curtain lights, and mesh lights, as well as decorative lights in shapes like stars, reindeer, and snowflakes, all casting a warm, twinkling glow at night.

Another seasonal highlight is the Music Box collection, offering delicate melodies that enhance the holiday spirit. These make ideal decorative additions to cosy corners or meaningful gifts that evoke heartfelt emotions.

For those seeking the perfect year-end present, the Gift Set category is fully stocked with an assortment of lifestyle items, toys, and festive treats, perfect for party exchanges or heartfelt surprises. Every gift is thoughtfully curated to spread joy, warmth, and festive meaning throughout the holiday season.

To enhance the shopping experience and make it more enjoyable than ever, each branch has created Christmas Zone installations, enabling hands-on browsing, inspiration sharing and a seamless “shop-everything-in-one-place” service from Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home.

Thaiwatsadu and BNB Home reaffirm their position as the ultimate one-stop destination for quality and affordable home solutions. From festive decorations and fresh-cut Christmas trees to thoughtful year-end gifts, when it comes to Christmas décor, Thaiwatsadu and BNB Home have it all. Celebrate the joy of the season with value through the Early Bird Promotion (from now to November 30), offering up to 20% off* on fresh Christmas trees and festive décor items. (*For more details, please check in-store.)

Customers can now shop for fresh Christmas trees and festive décor at all 28 Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home branches nationwide, (including: Bangna / Bangsaen / Chiang Mai Sansai / Mittraphap Khon Kaen / Phuket Thalang / Surat Thani / Pak Chong / Sukhaphiban 3 / Nakhon In / RAMA3 / Bang Yai / Bangbuathong / Rangsit Klong 4 / Samut Prakan / Mueang Ek / Chachoengsao / Had Yai / Nawamin / Srisaman / South Pattaya / ChiangMai / Chaengwattana / ChiangRai / Chonburi / Lop Buri / Nakon Rachasima / Chaiyapruke / Khon Kaen)

Customers can also shop online at the Thaiwatsadu website, Line: @thaiwatsadu, the BnB Home website, or Line: @BnBhometh.

