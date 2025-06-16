Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

Police in Khon Kaen raided a kratom party in the city centre, where they discovered numerous children and teenagers gathered. Officers questioned the young people and coordinated with parents to pick them up. The shop owner now faces two serious charges.

Yesterday, June 15, Police Colonel Yotsawat Kaewsuebthannit, chief of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, alongside Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Methee Sriwanna, led a patrol unit in a search operation at an unnumbered shop located on Klang Mueang 23 Lane, Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen district.

The police had been tipped off about the illegal sale of kratom juice and gatherings of minors, particularly during weekends. Upon arrival, officers found the shop’s metal gate closed, while the interior lights were on and many people were inside.

They identified themselves and requested to search the premises, where 20 year old Chaloemrak Chaithepa identified himself as the person in charge.

The search revealed ten 1.5-litre bottles of kratom juice, leading to Chaloemrak’s detention for further questioning. Approximately 10 children and teenagers were also taken in for questioning, with their details recorded before contacting their parents for pickup.

Police Col. Yotsawat stated that during questioning, the shop manager confessed to all allegations. Consequently, charges were filed for selling kratom juice without a production license as stipulated under the Food Act of 1979, sections 4, 5, 6(8), and 50, reported KhaoSod.

Charges also included selling kratom leaves or food containing kratom as an ingredient and inciting, encouraging, or allowing minors to engage in inappropriate behaviour or actions that could lead to criminal activities. The shop manager and the seized items were handed over to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, Police raided a pool villa in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, disrupting a birthday celebration and arresting 55 people, 11 of them minors, including a 15 year old. The 3.06am raid on May 22 uncovered various illicit drugs, including ketamine.