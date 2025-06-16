Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

Owner faces legal action as venue linked to underage substance use

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
65 1 minute read
Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Khon Kaen raided a kratom party in the city centre, where they discovered numerous children and teenagers gathered. Officers questioned the young people and coordinated with parents to pick them up. The shop owner now faces two serious charges.

Yesterday, June 15, Police Colonel Yotsawat Kaewsuebthannit, chief of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, alongside Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Methee Sriwanna, led a patrol unit in a search operation at an unnumbered shop located on Klang Mueang 23 Lane, Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen district.

The police had been tipped off about the illegal sale of kratom juice and gatherings of minors, particularly during weekends. Upon arrival, officers found the shop’s metal gate closed, while the interior lights were on and many people were inside.

They identified themselves and requested to search the premises, where 20 year old Chaloemrak Chaithepa identified himself as the person in charge.

The search revealed ten 1.5-litre bottles of kratom juice, leading to Chaloemrak’s detention for further questioning. Approximately 10 children and teenagers were also taken in for questioning, with their details recorded before contacting their parents for pickup.

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police Col. Yotsawat stated that during questioning, the shop manager confessed to all allegations. Consequently, charges were filed for selling kratom juice without a production license as stipulated under the Food Act of 1979, sections 4, 5, 6(8), and 50, reported KhaoSod.

Charges also included selling kratom leaves or food containing kratom as an ingredient and inciting, encouraging, or allowing minors to engage in inappropriate behaviour or actions that could lead to criminal activities. The shop manager and the seized items were handed over to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station for legal proceedings.

Related Articles

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors | News by Thaiger

In similar news, Police raided a pool villa in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, disrupting a birthday celebration and arresting 55 people, 11 of them minors, including a 15 year old. The 3.06am raid on May 22 uncovered various illicit drugs, including ketamine.

Latest Thailand News
King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers Thailand News

King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

18 minutes ago
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket Phuket News

Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

25 minutes ago
Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

31 minutes ago
Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected Thailand News

Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

43 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

48 minutes ago
Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam Thailand News

Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam

2 hours ago
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir Thailand News

Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

2 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid Crime News

Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter Crime News

Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

3 hours ago
New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports Crime News

New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

3 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting

3 hours ago
Fire destroys monk&#8217;s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang Thailand News

Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

3 hours ago
Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation Crime News

Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

4 hours ago
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao Thailand News

Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors Crime News

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

4 hours ago
Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case Crime News

Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

4 hours ago
Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces

5 hours ago
Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized

5 hours ago
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

1 day ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

1 day ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x