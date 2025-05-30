Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

Yesterday, May 29, the Metropolitan Police apprehended a 32 year old man for possessing explicit images and videos of minors under 18. The investigation revealed he accessed and stored such content on the LINE app at his residence in the Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States, which identified a Gmail user with multiple accounts possessing over 20 videos and various images of child pornography. Acting on this information, police obtained a search warrant from the Taling Chan Criminal Court, dated May 22, and conducted a raid around 12am yesterday, May 29.

Upon arrival, Sarun (surname withheld) was identified as the resident and was shown the search warrant. Following standard procedure, the police conducted a thorough search of the premises.

They discovered child pornography stored in a LINE app album named “Saran…” on Sarun’s mobile phone and tablet. Sarun acknowledged using the app to store the content for personal viewing and confirmed that the LINE account belonged to him.

Further inspection revealed that Sarun downloaded the explicit material, which included minors under 18, to satisfy his own interests. He admitted to storing the clips in his LINE album, which contained both child and adult content. Sarun’s browsing history on his personal computer showed frequent visits to websites featuring adult content, reported KhaoSod.

The police informed Sarun of his rights and charged him with possessing child pornography for personal or others’ sexual gratification. Sarun confessed to all charges. He was subsequently taken to Thammasala Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in Nonthaburi held a press conference to announce the arrest of a fruit vendor involved in distributing child pornography for profit.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, alongside other senior officials, outlined the investigation that led to the capture of 32 year old Thammasorn, a fruit seller from Chon Buri, who was reportedly running hidden groups on social media platforms to share illegal material.