Thunderstorms and weather alerts issued for 53 provinces

A weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported a southwest monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, with 53 provinces warned of heavy rain, especially in the eastern and southern regions.

The Andaman Sea is experiencing waves up to 2 metres high, while Bangkok has a 60% chance of rain. The forecast noted the southwest monsoon‘s impact over the next 24 hours. Alongside this, a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin contributes to the conditions.

Thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Thailand, with heavy rainfall anticipated in the eastern and southern regions. Residents are urged to be cautious of potential hazards from severe weather.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves range from 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid regions with thunderstorms.

The northern region anticipates thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun provinces.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius to highs of 32 to 37°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Thunderstorms

The northeastern region expects thunderstorms in 30% of the area, primarily in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C to highs of 34 to 38°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

In the central region, thunderstorms are forecasted in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C to highs of 36 to 38°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region anticipates thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Temperatures will range from 26 to 29°C to highs of 32 to 38°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves around one metre high, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

Heavy rain

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 27°C to highs of 32 to 37°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves around one metre high, rising to 1 to 2 metres offshore and in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) forecasts thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 24 to 28°C to highs of 32 to 36°C.

From Phuket northwards, southwest winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Krabi southwards, northwest winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 28°C to highs of 35 to 38°C.

Residents and mariners are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these severe weather conditions.