King honours 59 people with prestigious Thai awards

Picture courtesy of Vajiralongkorn wikipedia page

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn bestowed the prestigious Chula Chom Klao Order and the Rattanaporn Medal on 59 individuals. Among the recipients, Prayut Chan-o-cha received the special First Class of the Chula Chom Klao Order.

The Royal Gazette yesterday published the royal decree detailing the awards. The decree, issued by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, outlines the recipients of the Chula Chom Klao Order and the Rattanaporn Medal.

The Chula Chom Klao Order, created by King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in 1873, is one of Thailand’s highest honours, awarded for services to the monarchy and the country. The Rattanaporn Medal is similarly esteemed, recognising significant contributions to the nation.

The First Class of the Chula Chom Klao Order was awarded to several high-ranking officials and distinguished individuals. Notable among them is Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has served as Thailand’s Prime Minister. Other prominent recipients include Dawphong Rattanasuwan, Paiboon Khumchaya, Kampanat Ruddit, Phongthep Nuthep, Amphon Kittiampon, Chalermchai Sittisart, Chom Rungsawang, Nurak Marpraneet, Theeraphon Klaiphan, and Pichet Narubet Vachirapakdee.

The Royal Gazette reported that this honour reflects the dedication and service each recipient has provided to the nation.

Prayut Chan-o-cha has held numerous positions within the Thai military and government, most notably as the prime minister since 2014. His leadership during a politically tumultuous period has been noted as a significant contribution to the stability of the nation.

Other recipients

Dawphong Rattanasuwan, another recipient, has served in various capacities within the military, including as the Minister of Education. His efforts to reform Thailand’s educational system have been widely recognised.

Paiboon Khumchaya, also honoured with a First Class, has been influential in the legal and judicial spheres of Thailand, having served as the Minister of Justice.

Kampanat Ruddit and Phongthep Nuthep have both made significant contributions to the Royal Thai Navy and other military operations, earning them this high distinction.

Amphon Kittiampon’s work in various governmental roles, including as the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, has earned him recognition for his dedication to public service.

Chalermchai Sittisart, another recipient, has held top positions within the Royal Thai Army, contributing to national security and strategic military planning.

Chom Rungsawang, recognised for his service in the Royal Thai Air Force, has been instrumental in modernising the Air Force’s capabilities and operations.

Nurak Marpraneet has made notable contributions to the judicial system, serving as a judge and in other legal capacities.

The Royal Gazette stated…

“The Chula Chom Klao Order and the Rattanaporn Medal are symbols of the highest honour and appreciation for exemplary service to the nation and the monarchy.”

Theeraphon Klaiphan and Pichet Narubet Vachirapakdee have both been recognised for their exceptional service in the Royal Thai Air Force, enhancing Thailand’s air defence and strategic operations, reported Khaosod.