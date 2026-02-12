Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

Krabi Municipality installed heart-shaped red traffic lights at major intersections in the city yesterday, February 11, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, later sharing photos on its official Facebook page.

The unusual traffic lights, shaped like hearts instead of the standard circular red signal, were posted on the official Krabi Municipality Facebook page and quickly drew attention online.

The decorative red signals have been set up at six locations along Maharaj Road, including key junctions such as Elephant Intersection, Eagle Intersection and Sabre-toothed Tiger Intersection.

Residents in the Krabi municipal area said the heart-shaped signals have brought a festive touch to the city ahead of Valentine’s Day, with some motorists even stopping to take photos at the intersections.

Krabi Mayor Itthichai Tanbut said the municipality had modified the red traffic lights into heart shapes to add vibrancy to the town and serve as a small gift to residents during the season of love.

The mayor said he hoped the initiative would bring smiles to people in Krabi at a time when many are facing economic pressures and other challenges, reported Thairath.

He added that he hopes the installation will remind people across Thailand to show more love towards one another rather than fostering division.

Members of the public who wish to see the heart-shaped traffic lights can find them at various traffic signal junctions across the municipal area.

