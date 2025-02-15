Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
115 1 minute read
Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The provincial police chief in Samut Prakan has ordered a manhunt for a thief who allegedly stole a gold necklace, claiming it was a gift for his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day yesterday.

Police from Bang Kaew Station in Samut Prakan province responded to reports of a robbery at a gold shop located in a market behind Wat Nam Daeng in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict, Bang Phli district. The investigation team, led by Police Major General Wichit Boonchinwuttikul, arrived at the scene for further examination.

Advertisements

The shop owner reported that the suspect was a middle-aged, heavyset man wearing a long-sleeved black jacket and black trousers. He initially entered the shop around 2pm yesterday, February 14, claiming he wanted to sell gold and later requested to exchange it for a one-baht gold necklace and a half baht bracelet. The owner insisted on seeing the gold first to appraise it. The man left and returned around 4pm, this time asserting his girlfriend had the gold but was lost while driving.

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine's gold thief | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The situation escalated when the man revealed himself as the perpetrator, asking the shop owner to move inside to avoid harm. He apologised with a Thai gesture and explained his urgent need for money. Sensing the danger, the shop owner activated an alarm, prompting the thief to refrain from taking the gold. However, he searched for surveillance cameras and took the shop’s phone to prevent police notification, claiming he was armed, which intimidated the owner.

Related Articles

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wichit noted that the thief acted alone and was unarmed. The investigation unit is intensifying efforts to apprehend him, believing it will not take long. Surveillance footage confirmed the thief did not resort to violence. The police officer advised shop owners to remain vigilant, suggesting that customers be asked to remove masks for identification purposes. He also recommended installing metal bars or grilles, as the shop in question had only a metal rail that was not locked, allowing the thief to easily access the gold, reported KhaoSod.

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine's gold thief | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine&#8217;s gold thief Thailand News

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

6 hours ago
Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

6 hours ago
Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani Thailand News

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation Thailand News

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

6 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage Pattaya News

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

7 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies Thailand News

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting Thailand News

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

9 hours ago
4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman&#8217;s kitchen Thailand News

4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman’s kitchen

9 hours ago
Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe Bangkok News

Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe

9 hours ago
Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade Pattaya News

Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade

9 hours ago
Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht Bangkok News

Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht

10 hours ago
Deputy PM denies family&#8217;s golf course encroaches on reform land Thailand News

Deputy PM denies family’s golf course encroaches on reform land

10 hours ago
Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans Phuket News

Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans

10 hours ago
Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers Thailand News

Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers

11 hours ago
Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons Thailand News

Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons

11 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

1 day ago
Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day Phuket News

Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

1 day ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

1 day ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) Phuket News

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

1 day ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand Business News

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

1 day ago
Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts Thailand News

Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts

1 day ago
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival Events

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival

1 day ago
Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand Thailand News

Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand

1 day ago
Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust Thailand News

Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
115 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

6 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

7 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

9 hours ago