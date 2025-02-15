Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The provincial police chief in Samut Prakan has ordered a manhunt for a thief who allegedly stole a gold necklace, claiming it was a gift for his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day yesterday.

Police from Bang Kaew Station in Samut Prakan province responded to reports of a robbery at a gold shop located in a market behind Wat Nam Daeng in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict, Bang Phli district. The investigation team, led by Police Major General Wichit Boonchinwuttikul, arrived at the scene for further examination.

Advertisements

The shop owner reported that the suspect was a middle-aged, heavyset man wearing a long-sleeved black jacket and black trousers. He initially entered the shop around 2pm yesterday, February 14, claiming he wanted to sell gold and later requested to exchange it for a one-baht gold necklace and a half baht bracelet. The owner insisted on seeing the gold first to appraise it. The man left and returned around 4pm, this time asserting his girlfriend had the gold but was lost while driving.

The situation escalated when the man revealed himself as the perpetrator, asking the shop owner to move inside to avoid harm. He apologised with a Thai gesture and explained his urgent need for money. Sensing the danger, the shop owner activated an alarm, prompting the thief to refrain from taking the gold. However, he searched for surveillance cameras and took the shop’s phone to prevent police notification, claiming he was armed, which intimidated the owner.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wichit noted that the thief acted alone and was unarmed. The investigation unit is intensifying efforts to apprehend him, believing it will not take long. Surveillance footage confirmed the thief did not resort to violence. The police officer advised shop owners to remain vigilant, suggesting that customers be asked to remove masks for identification purposes. He also recommended installing metal bars or grilles, as the shop in question had only a metal rail that was not locked, allowing the thief to easily access the gold, reported KhaoSod.