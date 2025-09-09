Thai woman saved from second suicide attempt after romance scam loss

Victim pushed to the breaking point after debt and daily shame

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Photo via Amarin TV

Police and rescuers successfully intervened in the second suicide attempt of a Thai woman in the southern province of Trat yesterday, after she lost nearly 90,000 baht to a romance scam.

The woman, 58 year old Amornrat, locked herself in her bedroom on the second floor of her home in Bang Phra sub-district. Her sister-in-law contacted Mueang Trat Police Station and emergency services for help.

Upon arrival, officers and rescuers rushed to the room and heard Amornrat crying inside. A rescuer spoke to her through the door and eventually persuaded her to open it. She was found holding a nylon rope, which the rescuer carefully tried to remove from her grasp.

However, Amornrat tightened her grip on the rope and attempted to strangle herself. Officers and rescuers managed to intervene in time. She broke down in tears and rescuers worked to calm her until she regained composure.

Her sister-in-law later told police that Amornrat fell victim to a romance scam, leaving her 80,000 baht in debt. The scammer developed a relationship with her online and tricked her into transferring money.

Photo via Amarin TV

This was her second suicide attempt, following a similar incident on August 6, when rescuers also stopped her in time. She filed a complaint at Mueang Trat Police Station two days later but the suspect remains at large.

Police reviewed her conversations with the scammer, who called himself Pornthep and used the nickname Winner. He convinced Amornrat that they should build a house together, expressing affection to gain her trust and exploit her financially.

Photo via Amarin TV

Amornrat told police she had borrowed nearly 90,000 baht from a friend to send to the scammer but was unable to repay the loan. She said she met the friend daily and was overcome with guilt and stress, not knowing how to make repayment.

Police informed Amarin TV that they would coordinate with the Trat Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to provide her with further care and support.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

