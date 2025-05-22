High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing ‘ghost’ in Pattaya

A Russian tourist high on marijuana plunged to his death from a Pattaya condo after telling a security guard he was being hunted by a murderous ghost with “bulging eyes.”

The 27 year old man, named only as Mikhail, had been smoking heavily when he became convinced a phantom was trying to murder him. He ran frantically around the building before leaping from the ninth floor in the early hours of this morning, May 22.

The horrifying scene unfolded at a condominium in the Jomtien area of Pattaya, Chon Buri province, just before midnight. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving a report of a man falling from height.

There, next to Building B, they discovered Mikhail’s body in a pool of blood. Officers cordoned off the area and covered the scene with a white sheet.

In the dead man’s room, police found marijuana, smoking paraphernalia and no signs of a struggle, ruling out any foul play.

A shaken security guard told police about the Russian’s hallucinations.

“He was completely out of it. He kept saying a ghost with bulging eyes was chasing him and trying to kill him. He was terrified, running up and down the building like a madman.”

One resident also reported hearing chilling screams moments before the fall, Matichon reported.

“He was yelling in this awful voice. It was like something out of a horror film. But until today, he’d seemed totally normal.”

Mikhail’s father, who is believed to also have a habit of smoking cannabis, had reportedly been staying with him, though he was not present during the incident.

Deputy Inspector Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphipop confirmed: “We found no evidence of an altercation or break-in. Marijuana and smoking equipment were present. It appears the victim was hallucinating and jumped voluntarily.”

Mikhail’s body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.