People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

The People’s Party is calling for vote recounts in 18 constituencies across Thailand, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in ballot counting and unusually high numbers of invalid votes in the recent general election.

Although party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut acknowledged the overall election outcome, he urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct a thorough investigation into reports of discrepancies, including mismatches between voter turnout and ballots cast at several polling stations.

“Every vote matters, and the People’s Party and I will do our utmost to defend every vote of the people.”

The party has officially filed recount requests for 18 constituencies in the following provinces: Khon Kaen, Lampang, Surat Thani, Chon Buri, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chai Nat, Samut Prakan, Tak, and Saraburi.

Provisional winners in these constituencies include candidates from Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai, and Klatham parties. In Lampang Constituency 2, over 7,000 ballots were reportedly deemed invalid while the People’s Party candidate lost by just 2,000 votes.

In Khon Kaen Constituency 3, the vote margin was only a few hundred, but the number of invalid ballots and discrepancies in vote sign-ins raised further suspicions.

Large crowds gathered in Chon Buri Constituency 1, demanding transparency following reports of power outages during counting, misplaced ballot boxes, and attempts to move boxes without seals in violation of regulations. Protesters surrounded vehicles carrying the ballots and insisted on a public explanation from election officials.

Allegations of systemic issues

Natthaphong also criticised the recount process in Pathum Thani, claiming that it was held in a closed room, undermining transparency, even though the revised vote count remained close to the original.

The party said it had set up a legal team led by adviser Thira Suteewarangkul and the executive board to examine complaints and prepare formal petitions to the EC. Supporters were encouraged to submit evidence, especially photographs of tally sheets from polling stations, through the party’s official channels.

“The People’s Party reaffirms that we will continue to safeguard every single vote cast by the public,” the party said in a statement, while praising residents of Chon Buri and other constituencies for actively defending the integrity of the electoral process.

The party’s future

Despite falling short of victory, Natthaphong extended moral support to the party’s base and reaffirmed a commitment to political engagement, stating that the party remains committed to the power of the people’s voice.

According to internal polling-station reports, the People’s Party expects to secure 88 constituency seats and over 30 party-list MPs. The EC’s unofficial tally, based on 92.83% of counted ballots, projected the party to win 118 seats, including 87 constituency and 31 party-list MPs.

In contrast, Bhumjaithai leads with 193 seats overall.

Natthaphong said the party would allow Bhumjaithai to attempt forming a coalition government first and would not join any administration led by them. Instead, the party would step into the opposition role while analysing why it underperformed.

He suggested that vote coordination among rival parties may have contributed to the outcome, noting that the People’s Party actually gained votes compared to the 2023 election. However, he emphasised that winning elections requires more than good ideas and must include deeper grassroots connections.

Going forward, The Nation reported that the party stated its focus on building stronger networks within communities, not based on traditional patronage but through direct engagement and lasting trust.